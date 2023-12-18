Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Market Insights Research Report [2023-2030] | 116 Pages

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

" Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Market " Research Report Provides Detailed Historical Analysis of Global market for Ultrasound Therapy Equipment from 2017 2022, and provides Extensive Market Forecasts From 2023 2030 By Applications (Hospital, Family, Physiotherapy Center, Nursing Home, Other) ,Types (Fixed, Portable) , and By Regional Outlook. The report presents the research and analysis provided within the Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Market Research is meant to benefit stakeholders, vendors, and other participants in the industry. The Ultrasound Therapy Equipment market is expected to grow annually by magnificent (CAGR 2023 - 2030).

Medtronic Philips Healthcare BTL Corporate ITO PHYSIOTHERAPY and REHABILITATION CO., LTD. LUMSAIL INDUSTRIAL INC. Iskra Medical EME PHYSIO Narang Medical Changzhou Kondak Medical Rehabilitation Equipment Co., Ltd. Accord Medical Products Pvt. Ltd. SSI Digital (Ruhi Electronics Private Limited) HMS Medical Systems Johari Digital Healthcare Life Care Systems EMS Physio

Short Description About Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Market:

The Global Ultrasound Therapy Equipment market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2023 and 2030. In 2022, the market is growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

Ultrasound refers to mechanical vibration waves with a frequency above 20000Hz, which cannot cause normal human auditory response. The method of applying ultrasound to the human body to achieve therapeutic purposes is called ultrasound therapy.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Market

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Ultrasound Therapy Equipment market size is estimated to be worth USD million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD million by 2028 with a CAGR of Percent during the review period. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, Fixed accounting for Percent of the Ultrasound Therapy Equipment global market in 2021, is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing at a revised Percent CAGR in the post-COVID-19 period. While Hospital segment is altered to an Percent CAGR throughout this forecast period.

China Ultrasound Therapy Equipment market size is valued at USD million in 2021, while the US and Europe Ultrasound Therapy Equipment are USD million and USD million, severally. The proportion of the US is Percent in 2021, while China and Europe are Percent and Percent respectively, and it is predicted that China proportion will reach Percent in 2028, trailing a CAGR of Percent through the analysis period. Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia are noteworthy markets in Asia, with CAGR Percent, Percent, and Percent respectively for the next 6-year period. As for the Europe Ultrasound Therapy Equipment landscape, Germany is projected to reach USD million by 2028 trailing a CAGR of Percent over the forecast period.

The global key manufacturers of Ultrasound Therapy Equipment include Medtronic, Philips Healthcare, BTL Corporate, ITO PHYSIOTHERAPY and REHABILITATION CO., LTD., LUMSAIL INDUSTRIAL INC., Iskra Medical, EME PHYSIO, Narang Medical and Changzhou Kondak Medical Rehabilitation Equipment Co., Ltd., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately Percent in terms of revenue.

Global Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Scope and Segment

Ultrasound Therapy Equipment market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Ultrasound Therapy Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

What are the factors driving the growth of the Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Market?

Growing demand for below applications around the world has had a direct impact on the growth of the Ultrasound Therapy Equipment

Hospital Family Physiotherapy Center Nursing Home Other

What are the types of Ultrasound Therapy Equipment available in the Market?

Based on Product Types the Market is categorized into Below types that held the largest Ultrasound Therapy Equipment market share In 2023.

Fixed Portable



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Which regions are leading the Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Market?

This Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to your following Questions



What are the global trends in the Ultrasound Therapy Equipment market? Would the market witness an increase or decline in the demand in the coming years?

What is the estimated demand for different types of products in Ultrasound Therapy Equipment? What are the upcoming industry applications and trends for Ultrasound Therapy Equipment market?

What Are Projections of Global Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about Import and Export?

Where will the strategic developments take the industry in the mid to long-term?

What are the factors contributing to the final price of Ultrasound Therapy Equipment? What are the raw materials used for Ultrasound Therapy Equipment manufacturing?

How big is the opportunity for the Ultrasound Therapy Equipment market? How will the increasing adoption of Ultrasound Therapy Equipment for mining impact the growth rate of the overall market?

How much is the global Ultrasound Therapy Equipment market worth? What was the value of the market In 2020?

Who are the major players operating in the Ultrasound Therapy Equipment market? Which companies are the front runners?

Which are the recent industry trends that can be implemented to generate additional revenue streams? What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Industry?

Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Market - Covid-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis:

We were monitoring the direct impact of covid-19 in this market, further to the indirect impact from different industries. This document analyzes the effect of the pandemic on the Ultrasound Therapy Equipment market from a international and nearby angle. The document outlines the marketplace size, marketplace traits, and market increase for Ultrasound Therapy Equipment industry, categorised with the aid of using kind, utility, and patron sector. Further, it provides a complete evaluation of additives concerned in marketplace improvement in advance than and after the covid-19 pandemic. Report moreover done a pestel evaluation within the business enterprise to study key influencers and boundaries to entry.

Our studies analysts will assist you to get custom designed info to your report, which may be changed in phrases of a particular region, utility or any statistical info. In addition, we're constantly inclined to conform with the study, which triangulated together along with your very own statistics to make the marketplace studies extra complete for your perspective.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19 on this Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Industry.

1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Ultrasound Therapy Equipment

1.2 Classification of Ultrasound Therapy Equipment by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Market Size by Type: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2030

1.2.2 Global Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Revenue Market Share by Type in 2021

1.3 Global Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Market Size by Application: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2030

1.4 Global Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Market Size and Forecast

1.5 Global Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Market Size and Forecast by Region

1.6 Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

1.6.1 Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Market Drivers

1.6.2 Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Market Restraints

1.6.3 Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Trends Analysis

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Company

2.1.1 Company Details

2.1.2 Company Major Business

2.1.3 Company Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Product and Solutions

2.1.4 Company Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021 and 2023)

2.1.5 Company Recent Developments and Future Plans

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Revenue and Share by Players (2019,2020,2021, and 2023)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top3 Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Players Market Share in 2021

3.2.2 Top 10 Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Players Market Share in 2021

3.2.3 Market Competition Trend

3.3 Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Players Head Office, Products and Services Provided

3.4 Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Mergers and Acquisitions

3.5 Ultrasound Therapy Equipment New Entrants and Expansion Plans

4 Market Size Segment by Type

4.1 Global Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Type (2017-2023)

4.2 Global Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Market Forecast by Type (2023-2030)

5 Market Size Segment by Application

5.1 Global Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2023)

5.2 Global Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Market Forecast by Application (2023-2030)

6 Regions by Country, by Type, and by Application

6.1 Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Revenue by Type (2017-2030)

6.2 Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Revenue by Application (2017-2030)

6.3 Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Market Size by Country

6.3.1 Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Revenue by Country (2017-2030)

6.3.2 United States Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Market Size and Forecast (2017-2030)

6.3.3 Canada Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Market Size and Forecast (2017-2030)

6.3.4 Mexico Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Market Size and Forecast (2017-2030)

7 Research Findings and Conclusion

8 Appendix

8.1 Methodology

8.2 Research Process and Data Source

8.3 Disclaimer

9 Research Methodology

10 Conclusion

Continued....

