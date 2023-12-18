Tencent Cloud Recognized As A Representative Vendor For Video Platform Services In The 2023 Gartner® Market Guide

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HONG KONG, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tencent Cloud , the cloud business of global tech company Tencent, today announced its recognition as a Representative Vendor in the newly published 2023 Gartner® Market Guide for Video Platform Services . Tencent Cloud's solution range, including Media Processing Service (MPS), Video on Demand (VOD), Cloud Streaming Services (CSS), have been pivotal in the company's placement as a Representative Vendor for the Chinese market in the report.

According to the Market Guide: "Gartner sizes the market at about 25 vendors that provide services of the video-on-demand OTT workflow

as outlined in this guide." The chosen vendors are deemed to represent the VPS market and "were selected based on their product portfolios, market coverage and competitiveness as seen by the competitors, and progress in the past year."

Emphasizing its significant influence in the cloud industry which led to its various recognitions such as Gartner's, Frost & Sullivan's 2022 Asia-Pacific Media Service Market Report cited Tencent Cloud as the no. 1 services provider in the media services market. Furthermore, Tencent Cloud Media Services has consistently held the top market share in China for six consecutive times according to IDC. IDC's "China Video Cloud Market Tracker, 2023 1H" has also ranked Tencent Cloud first in the market share for video production, content creation, and media asset management.

Tencent Cloud believes, these international recognitions were testimony to Tencent Cloud's product capabilities, which include:

Leading Global Technology

Tencent Cloud has consistently achieved top rankings in international events. It has ranked first in the MSU Video Codec Comparison for the past three years, and secured first place in all 15 key performance indicators in 2022. Tencent Cloud was also the first cloud provider to support the H.266/VVC video coding standard, with its self-developed video encoder, Tencent266, showcasing outstanding compression performance and bandwidth-saving capabilities. In the H.264 er-title encoding evaluation report by Streaming Learning Center in 2022, all three of Tencent Cloud's entries received the highest rating of "Excellent" among participating cloud providers. Moreover, Tencent Cloud demonstrates its cost-effectiveness, providing support for H.264, H265, H266, AV1, AVS, VP9, etc., achieving a minimum of 35% bitrate savings while maintaining the same subjective quality. Tencent Cloud's MPS also offers over 20% savings in bandwidth and storage costs compared to competitors.

Real-Time Audio and Video Quality Enhancement

Tencent Cloud offers real-time audio and video quality enhancement capabilities that provide comprehensive analysis and evaluation of videos. Leveraging AI technology, it enhances video quality through functions such as detail enhancement, color enhancement, SDR to HDR, super-resolution, and intelligent frame interpolation. These capabilities can be applied to upgrade old source materials or enhance visual quality in scenarios where limitations in filming equipment or shooting environments may affect resolution or image brightness. Tencent Cloud's technology also includes features like old film restoration, collaborative editing, content understanding, voice enhancement.

Contribution to Media Frameworks and Standards

Tencent has actively participated in the development of media frameworks and standards. Tencent Media Lab's Industry Standards Center

played a significant role in the development of the H.266/VVC standard, with important positions in standard organizations and contributions as joint chief editor and co-chair of the reference software. Tencent266, Tencent Cloud's self-developed video encoder based on the VVC/H.266 standard, became the first cloud provider to support H.266/VVC globally. Tencent's involvement extends to the AV1 standard as well, being the only founding member of AV1 in China and actively participating in the development of the AV2 standard.

These aforementioned core advantages are put to use in various scenarios and have helped clients achieve their goals in incorporating high quality cloud services in their operations.

One of Tencent Cloud's most notable use cases is its work with BeLive Technology , a video software SaaS company and a leading provider of live streaming solutions in Southeast Asia. BeLive aims to become a leading SaaS enterprise that provides one-stop solutions to customers – an area greatly helped by its collaboration with Tencent Cloud. The new partnership opens up opportunities for BeLive to tap into Tencent Cloud's wide range of media solution offerings, which highlight its real-time audio/video call capabilities, with multi-host and multi-guest to support interactive audio/video streaming and real-time microphone connection.

Another case of note is Tencent Cloud's work with MIXCHANNEL , which creates a live video community that is very popular among young people in Japan, with more than 17 million cumulative users and 5 million monthly visitors. MIXCHANNEL strives to provide users with new, exciting features that will make their interactions with the app more engaging, prompting them to leverage Tencent Cloud's reliable, low-latency audio and video services to create more enjoyable experiences in the app, while reducing the maintenance and development costs in the process. Today, Tencent Cloud provides MIXCHANNEL with secure, reliable and high-speed communication solutions including Tencent Real-Time Communication (TRTC) that features an end-to-end latency of less than 300ms and outstanding anti-network jitter and anti-packet loss performance, as well as the ability to connect to Cloud Streaming Services (CSS) and Video on Demand (VOD).

