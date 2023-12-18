V-BMB Launches The VTC Series Of Multiple Channel TEC Controllers With High Temperature Precision And Stability

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
V-BMB VTC Series of single and multiple channel TEC Controllers
SINGAPORE, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- V-BMB, a leading technology innovator specializing in cost-effective, highly precise thermal, optical, and other control modules, is excited to introduce the VTC series of single and multiple-channel TEC (Thermoelectric Cooler) controllers.
The V-BMB VTC Series of TEC controllers , available in 1, 2, 3, and 6-channel configurations, bring unparalleled temperature precision and stability to address the most demanding cooling and heating applications.
Notable advantages include high power efficiency, configurability, and flexibility achieved through a patent-pending control algorithm and circuitry.
Key features of the VTC Series of TEC controllers include:
. DC bipolar output capability
. Excellent temperature stability
. Superior power efficiency
. PID control with auto-tuning capability
. Standalone operation or remote control via USB interface/RS485/TTL UART
. Temperature control supporting direct feedback (sensor) or indirect feedback(sensor + thermal model)
. Highly configurable and flexible using VTC Utility Software
. Support for a wide range of analog and digital temperature sensors
The VTC series enables original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to construct stable, consistently efficient thermal control systems with minimal energy loss in a fast and efficient manner. This technology significantly reduces R&D expenses, enabling OEMs to confidently integrate V-BMB TEC controllers with Peltier elements and sensors from various manufacturers.
V-BMB will showcase the VTC series of TEC Controllers at SLAS 2024 (Booth 147), taking place at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center in Boston, MA, USA, from February 3-7, 2024. Interested parties are invited to schedule a meeting during the event.
For additional information and to purchase the V-BMB VTC Series of TEC Controllers, please visit v-bmb or contact us at ....
About V-BMB:
V-BMB specializes in advanced precision control technology solutions, offering ready-to-use, plug-and-play modules, as well as bespoke, customized modules for precision thermal control, optical systems, and fluidic controls. Additionally, V-BMB provides customized consumable solutions and liquid handling modules for the Life Science and Medtech industries.
As a wholly-owned subsidiary of Venture Corporation Limited, a global leader in technology services, products, and solutions, V-BMB leverages Venture's decades of proven design experience, technical expertise, and a global R&D and manufacturing footprint spanning Southeast Asia, China, the U.S., and Europe. V-BMB was established to harness Venture's deep knowledge and expertise in developing advanced instrumentation in the Life Science domain and other industrial applications.
Simon Tan
V-BMB
+65 6484 8994
...
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
MENAFN18122023003118003196ID1107613373
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.