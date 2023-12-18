V-BMB Launches The VTC Series Of Multiple Channel TEC Controllers With High Temperature Precision And Stability

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

V-BMB VTC Series of single and multiple channel TEC Controllers

SINGAPORE, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- V-BMB, a leading technology innovator specializing in cost-effective, highly precise thermal, optical, and other control modules, is excited to introduce the VTC series of single and multiple-channel TEC (Thermoelectric Cooler) controllers.The V-BMB VTC Series of TEC controllers , available in 1, 2, 3, and 6-channel configurations, bring unparalleled temperature precision and stability to address the most demanding cooling and heating applications.Notable advantages include high power efficiency, configurability, and flexibility achieved through a patent-pending control algorithm and circuitry.Key features of the VTC Series of TEC controllers include:. DC bipolar output capability. Excellent temperature stability. Superior power efficiency. PID control with auto-tuning capability. Standalone operation or remote control via USB interface/RS485/TTL UART. Temperature control supporting direct feedback (sensor) or indirect feedback(sensor + thermal model). Highly configurable and flexible using VTC Utility Software. Support for a wide range of analog and digital temperature sensorsThe VTC series enables original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to construct stable, consistently efficient thermal control systems with minimal energy loss in a fast and efficient manner. This technology significantly reduces R&D expenses, enabling OEMs to confidently integrate V-BMB TEC controllers with Peltier elements and sensors from various manufacturers.V-BMB will showcase the VTC series of TEC Controllers at SLAS 2024 (Booth 147), taking place at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center in Boston, MA, USA, from February 3-7, 2024. Interested parties are invited to schedule a meeting during the event.For additional information and to purchase the V-BMB VTC Series of TEC Controllers, please visit v-bmb or contact us at ....About V-BMB:V-BMB specializes in advanced precision control technology solutions, offering ready-to-use, plug-and-play modules, as well as bespoke, customized modules for precision thermal control, optical systems, and fluidic controls. Additionally, V-BMB provides customized consumable solutions and liquid handling modules for the Life Science and Medtech industries.As a wholly-owned subsidiary of Venture Corporation Limited, a global leader in technology services, products, and solutions, V-BMB leverages Venture's decades of proven design experience, technical expertise, and a global R&D and manufacturing footprint spanning Southeast Asia, China, the U.S., and Europe. V-BMB was established to harness Venture's deep knowledge and expertise in developing advanced instrumentation in the Life Science domain and other industrial applications.

