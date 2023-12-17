Manish Tewari, 20 INDIA Bloc RS Mps Give Notice To Discuss Parliament Security Breach

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 18 (IANS) Congress Lok Sabha MP Manish Tewari on Monday gave an adjournment of business notice to discuss the December 13 Parliament security breach.

Meanwhile, more than 20 Rajya Sabha MPs also gave the adjournment notice to discuss the issue in the Upper House.

In his notice, Tewari said: "Sir, I hereby give notice of my intention to ask for leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the house for the purpose of discussing a definite matter of urgent importance, namely -- That this do suspend Zero Hour, Question Hour, and other Businesses of the Day to have a discussion regarding the unfortunate security breach that occurred in the Parliament on December 13, 2023."

Meanwhile, INDIA party MPs submit more than 20 notices for suspension of business in Rajya Sabha to discuss Parliament security breach.

On December 14 and 15, Parliament witnessed stormy sessions security breach.

Both the Houses witnessed multiple adjournments over the issue.

At least 14 MPs -- 13 from Lok Sabha and one from Rajya Sabha -- have been suspended for remainder of the Winter Session.

