Hussein Still Atop Pro League Heading In To Week 10

(MENAFN- Jordan Times)

AMMAN - Hussein remained atop the pack in the Professional Football League which heads into week 10 as of Wednesday for the final rounds of the first leg of competition.

During the past three weeks, Hussein continued their unbeaten run and remained five points ahead of the clubs in top four - Wihdat, Faisali and Ramtha.

The biggest leap came from Aqaba who were trailing the standings and are now fifth followed by Shabab Urdun and Ma'an.

On the other hand, Salt, who were close to the midway, as well as Ahli who just returned to the elite group, find themselves at the bottom,

together with Jalil, Mugheer Sarhan, and Sahab.



There are still postponed matches as Wihdat and Faisali were playing the Asian Football Confederations Cup as well as Champions League matches.

Faisali were eliminated from the Champions League Round Robin stage after beating UAE's Sharja 2-1 in their latest match, while Wihdat held Kuwait FC 1-1 in the Cup, awaiting results of Wednesday's late matches and hoping to qualify as second best from the group.