Emotional Mastery: Connie Brannan's New Book 'Designer Feelings®' Revolutionizes Self-Help

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Designer Feelings® Book Available at Amazon
Connie Brannan, CHt. & Licensed Trainer of NLP®
Feeling good changes everything.
Connie Brannan's 'Designer Feelings®': A revolutionary NLP-based guide to shaping emotions for enhanced well-being. This book isn't just about understanding emotions; it's informing readers about the existence of tools to actively craft them to enrich every aspect of your life.”
- Connie BrannanBELLEVUE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Mindworks Hypnosis & NLP proudly announces the launch of "Designer Feelings®," a groundbreaking book by renowned hypnotherapist and Licensed Trainer of NLP®, Connie Brannan, CHt. This transformative work introduces readers to the art of shaping their emotional responses for a fulfilling and empowered life.
"Designer Feelings®" is more than just a book; it's a journey into the heart of emotional intelligence. Drawing from the depths of Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP), Connie Brannan presents an innovative approach to personal development. The book is about a process of selecting and cultivating desired and useful emotions, akin to an artist choosing and blending colors for a painting.
"This book isn't just about understanding emotions; it's informing readers about the existence of tools to actively craft them to enrich every aspect of your life," says Brannan. "With 'Designer Feelings®,' readers learn how mastery of their emotional states leads to behavioral changes, more fulfilling relationships, enhanced career prospects, and an overall improvement in well-being."
"Designer Feelings®" is filled with insightful strategies, and eye-opening real-life success stories making it a must-read for anyone seeking to enhance their emotional landscape.
Connie Brannan, CHt., brings her wealth of experience and knowledge in hypnotherapy and NLP to the pages of "Designer Feelings®." Her engaging, conversational, and inspirational writing style makes complex concepts accessible and enjoyable for readers of all backgrounds.
"Designer Feelings®" is now available for purchase on Amazon. Embrace this opportunity to transform your life with the power of chosen emotions.
For more information, visit . The book is available here:
About the Author: Connie Brannan, CHt., is a certified clinical hypnotherapist and Licensed Trainer of NLP ®, with a passion for helping people achieve positive change in their lives. With her extensive experience and unique approach, she has become a respected figure in the field of personal development. In addition to her clinical hypnotherapy practice, Mindworks Hypnosis & NLP, , she also owns and operates a Washington State Licensed Career school, Mindworks NLP.
Connie Brannan
Mindworks Hypnosis & NLP
+1 425-564-8608
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other
MENAFN17122023003118003196ID1107613191
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.