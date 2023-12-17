Lado International Institute Shares Exciting Year-End Activities And His Participation In ICEF Japankorea Roadshow 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

VIENNA, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Lado International Institute, a leading educational institution in teaching English as a second language (ESL) with over 45 years of experience in the Washington DC area, is pleased to share its exciting year-end program of activities for its valued student community. The festivities included a lively Cookie Party for the students, as well as an enriching Field Trip to Washington DC to provide them with a unique educational experience in the city. Additionally, Lado announces its participation in the ICEF Japan–Korea Roadshow, scheduled for the last days of February, where they will meet with new agents to expand their educational reach in Asia.In the festive spirit, Lado International Institute organized a special Cookie Party for its students, offering a fun and delicious atmosphere where they could share joyful and creative moments with the entire student community. As part of their ongoing commitment to a comprehensive educational experience, Lado took its students on a Field Trip to Washington DC. This trip not only provided an educational insight into the city but also allowed students to explore their surroundings in an enriching manner.Claudio Herrera, CEO of Lado International Institute, shared his enthusiasm for these initiatives: "At Lado, we take pride in offering our students not only a quality education but also experiences that enrich their lives. Year-end activities, such as the Cookie Party and the Field Trip to Washington DC, are opportunities to build community and strengthen the connection between our students and our city."Furthermore, Herrera emphasized the importance of expansion in Asia: "We are excited to participate in the ICEF Japan–Korea Roadshow. This is a strategic opportunity to establish new connections in Asia, incorporating more agents into the Lado family and providing international students with an exceptional opportunity to learn English at our prestigious institute."Lado International Institute concludes 2023 with these special activities and looks towards the future with optimism, anticipating a 2024 full of educational opportunities and meaningful collaborations in Asia and beyond.Additionally, Lado International Institute shares its calendar of activities for 2023-2024, keeping everyone informed of session start dates, holiday schedules, and more.

CLAUDIO HERRERA

Lado International Institute

617-599-7036

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

TikTok