Prime Minister Calls For 'Concrete Action' To Impose Ceasefire In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Prime Minister Bisher Al-Khasawneh on Sunday reiterated Jordan's firm rejection of creating any circumstances that lead to the forced displacement of Palestinians in Gaza and the occupied West Bank and Gaza, stressing the importance of "concrete action" to impose a sustainable and lasting ceasefire.

Khasawneh said that His Majesty King Abdullah has reiterated that achieving regional security, stability, prosperity and peace requires a committed and well-structured approach within a defined timeframe to realise the two-state solution that can lead to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the pre-1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The premier's remarks came a during a Cabinet session he chaired on Sunday, where he briefed ministers about the King's efforts to end the Israeli aggression on Gaza, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.



"It is a crystal clear position that needs no interpretation," Khasawneh said, citing the Jordanians' support and scarifies for Palestinians.

He said that Jordan's ongoing humanitarian assistance, including medical supplies, wheat and cereals, to the Palestinian people aims to strengthen their resilience in the face of the aggression that violates all moral values and standards, international law and humanitarian norms.

The premier said that "a lot of lies" have been said about activities in Jordan and through Jordan to support the Israeli "killing machine", adding that the Kingdom has taken a firm position in response to Israeli measures, including recalling the Jordanian ambassador to Israel and preventing the return of the Israeli envoy to Amman as well as leading an international effort that led to the issuance of two UN General Assembly's resolutions calling for a ceasefire in Gaza and the delivery of relief assistance into the strip.



Jordan's stance, led by King Abdullah and echoed by officials and citizens alike, is one of the most progressive positions and the most expressive of Jordanians' sentiments."



The prime minister also refuted allegations circulated on social media networks about Jordan's involvement in the establishment of an overland corridor, stressing that no changes whatsoever have been made to land transportation arrangements in Jordan. "The regulations governing the transit of people and goods in and out of the Kingdom remain unchanged, maintaining the transport protocols in place even after 7 October."

He also noted that calls to disrupt economic activity, such as strikes, "not only fail to support Gazans, but also cause damage to people's livelihoods and the wider economic landscape".

Acknowledging that every strike or action is a strategic expression aimed at exerting political pressure and achieving certain positions, Khasawneh said, "What is the purpose of a general strike in Jordan, where there is a unified stance between the leadership, the government and the citizens?"

He explained that calls that affect economic activity at a time when the economy is recovering from the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Russian-Ukrainian conflict and beyond, "jeopardise the internal front at the very time when it needs to be economically and socially resilient".



He noted that millions in Jordan are ready to provide tangible, financial and emotional support to the Gazans, encouraging donating a day's work instead of participating in a strike. During the Cabinet session, Khasawneh also expressed condolences to the Kuwaiti people over the passing of Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah.

