Supreme Court In Permanent Session To Judge Presidential Runner

Starting next week, it has been announced that a permanent vigil will be held in the Supreme Court of Justice, in favor of a presidential candidate convicted (in two instances) of money laundering, designated as corrupt by the United States government, indicated by his own children for having received bribes and been accused in the largest regional corruption case in history. Why didn't they have a vigil like this at the Eastern District Court in Brooklyn? If this movement believes that with its presence in Ancón it can exert some influence on the final result of a sentence, it seems that it is betting very high. But if they are in that, those who should organize to hold that vigil are the victims of the events for which this man has been sentenced to prison (that is, the population). Surely there are many more who demand justice than those who demand absolution for their guru. This is not political persecution; It is about each person answering for their actions and paying the consequences. If this candidate wants to clear his name, now is the time. When he was acquitted in the puncture case, he applauded the judicial system that he now wants to intimidate. If then, as now, he is so certain of his innocence, what is the fear?

-- LA PRENSA, Dec. 17.