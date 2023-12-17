Egypt Joins High-Level Seminar On Peace, Security In Africa

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The 10th High-Level Seminar on Peace and Security in Africa opened on Sunday in Oran, northwest Algeria, with Egypt's participation, represented by Deputy Assistant Foreign Minister for African Organizations, Mohamed Gaber Aboul Wafa, and several ministers and officials from African countries are members of the African Union (AU).

The symposium's participants will explore the best ways to achieve“effective, distinguished, and influential African diplomacy for the maintenance of security and stability on the continent.”

The symposium aims to amplify the voice of the African bloc in the UN Security Council, the highest multilateral international body concerned with peace and security, and to take new steps towards updating the African vision of the founding fathers of the Continental Organization. It also seeks to work together to give due weight to Africa's perspective to find solutions to African problems.

Algeria is taking part in the“Oran 2023” symposium as the host country and the initiator of this event, as well as one of the three African members of the Security Council, starting next year.

The members of the AU Peace and Security Council, and the current, new, and outgoing African members of the Security Council are also attending this edition.

Representatives of the AU Commission, the UN, and the founders, friends, and partners of this year's AU-UN Commission are also participating in the event, which celebrates the election of the three African members of the UN Security Council.

The High-level Seminar on Peace and Security in Africa was established 10 years ago at Algeria's initiative and was chosen as the permanent headquarters for the symposium. It has become a key platform for discussion and reflection on peace and security issues on the continent, in a relentless effort to promote African joint action.