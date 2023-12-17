Israeli Occupation Forces Kill, Bury Palestinians Alive In Gaza Hospital

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The death toll of Palestinians since the start of the Israeli aggression on Gaza has risen to 18,800, and 51,000 have been injured, most of whom are women and children.

On Sunday, the Ministry of Health in Gaza said that the Israeli occupation forces had swept away the bodies of the dead and buried them in holes in Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip before withdrawing from there.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said that the emergency department at Al-Shifa Medical Complex had turned into a bloodbath and needed rehabilitation after being severely damaged by Israeli occupation bombing. It noted that tens of thousands of displaced people had taken refuge in the complex, which lacked water and food.

The organization added in a statement that“emergency services had become a bloodbath, with hundreds of infected patients inside and new patients arriving every minute,” noting that the means to relieve pain were very limited or even unavailable.

WHO also announced that it had participated on Saturday in a joint United Nations mission to deliver health supplies to Al-Shifa Hospital and assess the situation there. It added that the team had delivered medicines, surgical equipment, orthopedic tools, anesthetics, and drugs to the hospital, which was currently operating at minimum operational capacity.

Also on Sunday, the Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor called for the opening of an independent international investigation into the information about the occupation army burying wounded Palestinians alive in the yard of Kamal Adwan Hospital, in the town of Beit Lahia, northern Gaza Strip.

The observatory said that it had received“testimonies and complaints from medical and media teams confirming that Israeli bulldozers had buried Palestinians alive in the hospital yard before they withdrew from it.” The observatory confirmed in a statement that its teams continued to document what had happened in the hospital, including information about killing and burying alive and wounded people in the hospital yard.

It also stressed the need to open an international investigation into all the horrific violations the hospital had witnessed over the past few days.

In a related context, the Prisoners and Ex-Detainees Affairs Authority reported that female prisoners at Damoun Prison, especially those arrested from the Gaza Strip, faced very difficult detention conditions and were subject to severe punishments that had increased daily since 7 October.

The Commission indicated that the occupation prisoners had taken the clothes of female prisoners in the Gaza Strip and replaced them with summer clothes, confirming that they had been subjected to many beatings, assaults, and insults, and some of them had remained outdoors in the rain and cold for 7 days.

Meanwhile, Israeli TV Channel 12 said that the war council would discuss a new approach to a deal aimed at returning detainees held by the Islamic Resistance Movement – Hamas. The channel said that Tel Aviv and the Palestinian Authority had agreed on a mechanism for the Authority to receive funds held by Israel. The channel indicated that the agreed-upon mechanism allowed Israel to view the names of those who would receive the Authority's salaries in the Gaza Strip.

In another context, the Palestinian Telecommunications Company announced the gradual return of telephone and Internet communications throughout the Gaza Strip. The company said in a statement,“We would like to announce the gradual return of communications services to work in the central and southern areas of the Gaza Strip, where our crews were able to reach the site of the main fault and repair it after numerous attempts over the past days.”

The Israeli occupation army announced that 9 soldiers were injured in the past 24 hours. Thus, the number of wounded soldiers, according to official statistics, rises to more than 1,600. Israeli newspapers dispute this number and say that the actual number exceeds 4,500.

Meanwhile, the Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad Movement, said that they targeted“3 Zionist military vehicles with tandem shells in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood.” The brigades added,“Our mujahideen clashed with enemy soldiers with machine guns and inflicted injuries on them in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood.” The Al-Quds Brigades also bombed crowds of the Israeli occupation army east of the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood with heavy-caliber mortar shells, causing direct hits.

Moreover, the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Hamas movement, said that they detonated an anti-personnel device against an“Israeli force of 10 soldiers north of Khan Yunis, killing and wounding them.” The Brigades also reported that their fighters destroyed“two Zionist troop carriers north of Khan Yunis with Al-Yassin 105 shells, and a helicopter evacuating the dead and wounded.”