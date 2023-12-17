(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) On December 15, the final and award presentation ceremony of the 2023 Jiangsu Overseas Talent Innovation and entrepreneurship competition was held in Yixing, Wuxi. Lu Jiayong, Inspector II of the Jiangsu Association for Science and Technology; HU Xiaojian, deputy secretary of the CPC Yixing Municipal Committee and Mayor of Wuxi Province; and Huang Lixia, chairman of the Jiangsu Association for Science and Technology and Secretary of the Party Group, also attended the award presentation ceremony.

On behalf of Jiangsu Association of Science and Technology, Lu first congratulated the winners of the first competition. He said that as the first overseas talent innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition in Jiangsu Province, the success of this competition in Wuxi will help explore a feasible path for international science and innovation resources to serve the high-quality development of local economy. The introduction of original, original, leading overseas high-tech innovation and entrepreneurship projects to help the vast majority of science and technology personnel at home and abroad to Jiangsu Innovation and entrepreneurship. In the future, we can better pool international innovation resources and help the development of Jiangsu. Lu Jiayong also said in his speech that in the next step, the Jiangsu Association for Science.

Hu said a number of high-quality projects had been signed in the final of this year's overseas talent innovation and entrepreneurship competition, giving a real boost to Yixing's technological innovation. This is an important reflection of Yixing Yixing's core innovation-driven strategy and a powerful way to pool high-quality innovation resources. It is of great significance to the development of talent and innovation in Hong Kong. The CPC Yixing Municipal Committee and the municipal government will actively provide the best environment and guarantee for all kinds of talents to innovate, start businesses and work and live in the city. It is reported that the contest a total of 15 countries (regions) a total of 211 events to participate in the selection. The Consensor Ai Fault Detector Project won the first prize in the final 15 after the live competition of the day. The competition gathered a group of key material fields at home and abroad“High-quality shortage” talent projects, talent and technology in the competition stage to achieve“Precision coupling. For Jiangsu to further improve the layout of the industrial chain, promote industrial upgrading into new momentum, new advantages.







(First Prize Project Award)

Through the competition, a number of high-quality overseas talent projects have emerged and successfully landed in Wuxi. For example: Intelligent Detection and industrialization for quartz wafer defects, Consensor AI fault detector, distributed new energy intelligent maintenance terminal, intelligent processing technology for laboratory liquid samples, etc. . A number of overseas associations, including the Nordic Association for Sustainable Development, the China Association for Science and technology-PCPAE (Belgium) Haizhi Innovation and Entrepreneurship Base (China Europe Innovation and Entrepreneurship Association) , and the Overseas Chinese and Chinese Doctors Association of Japan, have also signed cooperation agreements with relevant industrial parks in Yixing. Activities also held during the territorial talent policy promotion, academician theme sharing, Talent Science and Technology Salon and other activities.







(The signing ceremony of Overseas Association cooperation)







(Dong Miaoxiong, Foreign Academician of Japanese Engineering Institute and Vice President of Muroran University of Technology, made the keynote report)

Do not refuse the flow, Fang into the river sea. According to Liu Huilei, director of the Jiangsu International Science and Technology Exchange and Cooperation Center, the International Center of the Provincial Association for Science and Technology will firmly focus on the 14th five-year plan of Jiangsu province and the overall situation of the international talent work of the Provincial Association for Science and Technology. To precisely construct a“Three-dimensional” service system for overseas high-level scientific and technological talents, create an all-round policy service environment to meet the development needs of multi-level overseas talents, and promote more overseas talents to innovate and start businesses in Jiangsu, promote more high-level carriers, high-tech projects, high-level achievements in Jiangsu to be translated. International Science and Technology Exchange and Cooperation Center of Jiangsu Province