Moi Warns Against Coal, Wood For Indoor Heating

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Ministry of Interior (MoI) has issued a warning about the risks of using coal and wood for heating.“Using wood and coal for heating indoors leads to the emission of toxic carbon monoxide, which causes suffocation and choking. For your safety, avoid lighting a fire indoors,” the advisory said.

