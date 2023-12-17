Ghana's Pavilion Opens At Expo 2023 Doha

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Ghana's pavilion at the Expo 2023 Doha was inaugurated Sunday, in the presence of Expo Commissioner-General Bader bin Omar al-Dafa, Expo Secretary-General Mohamed Ali al-Khouri, and a number of ambassadors accredited to the State and those interested in environmental affairs and members of the Ghanaian community in Qatar.

The pavilion offers visitors an overview of the cultural heritage and opportunities that Ghana promotes to attract foreign investments, especially in light of its agricultural potential, given that it is one of the world's largest cocoa exporting countries, as well as investment opportunities in mining.

The pavilion also informs visitors of some of the projects implemented by Ghana, within the framework of its strategy on environmental sustainability and the preservation of natural resources.

It also provides information about the sectors of financial and health services and food production, while highlighting Ghana's economic vision through which it seeks to achieve a comprehensive development renaissance based on sustainability of resources and rationalisation of consumption.

