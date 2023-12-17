Parliament Winter Session Day 15: Govt May Table Telecommunications Bill 2023 Today

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "On Day 15 of the Parliament's Winter Session, the Centre is likely to table the Telecommunications Bill 2023 in Lok Sabha on Monday. The Telecommunications Bill 2023 aims to replace the 138-year-old Indian Telegraph Act that governs the telecom sector. The Cabinet had cleared the bill in August. The draft Telecommunications Bill released in 2023 proposed to bring over-the-top or internet-based calling and messaging apps under the definition of telecommunications to enhance users' safety revises letter, scotches PSU bank merger speculationThe bill had also proposed to curb the power of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), on which industry players had raised concerns. The new bill proposes the government be vested with the power to waive off entry fees, licence fee, penalties etc. in the interest of consumers, ensuring competition in the market, availability or continuity of telecom networks, and national security strange insignificance of the Parliament breachParliament security breach issue updatesMeanwhile, in the Parliament security breach case, the Delhi Police special team interrogated accused Neelam Azad's family members in Haryana's Jind on Sunday. She is booked under various sections of the IPC and Unlawful Activities Prevention Act Modi terms Parliament security breach 'painful', urges, 'united approach'Earlier, the phone parts of the accused that were burned down by the alleged mastermind, Lalit Jha, were recovered from Rajasthan, as per police sources. All the phone parts were found in burnt condition; however, Delhi Police has yet to recover Jha's phone.'No link between security breach and MPs' suspension': Lok Sabha SpeakerDelhi Police sources told news agency PTI that Lalit Jha, the accused in the Parliament security breach incident, destroyed five mobile phones before arriving in Delhi, and was misleading the investigating team people--Neelam Azad, Mahesh Kumawat, Lalit Jha, Sagar Sharma, Manoranjan D, and Amol Shinde are accused in the Parliament security breach case Police sought 15 days of custodial remand for accused Mahesh Kumawat. He is the sixth accused arrested in the case other five accused, including Lalit Jha, have already been taken into police custody security breach: Accused Lalit Jha sent to seven-day Police remandThe Patiala House Court on Friday granted seven-day custody of Lalit Jha, the accused in the Parliament security breach case security breach happened on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack on December 13.

