US President Joe Biden's Motorcade Guarded By Parked SUV Hit In Car Crash| Watch Video

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "A car plowed into a parked SUV that was guarding President Joe Biden's motorcade Sunday night while the president was leaving a visit to his campaign headquarters. The president and first lady Jill Biden were unharmed Biden was walking from the campaign office to his waiting armoured SUV, a sedan hit a US Secret Service vehicle that was being used to close off intersections near the headquarters for the president's departure. The sedan then tried to continue into a closed-off intersection, before Secret Service personnel surrounded the vehicle with weapons drawn and instructed the driver to put his hands up Read: Joe Biden stands to lose more from third-party candidates than Donald TrumpBiden paused and looked over toward the sound, surprised, before he was ushered into the vehicle, where his wife was already seated, before being driven swiftly back to their home. His schedule was otherwise unaffected by the incident Secret Service did not immediately comment on the incident.
MENAFN17122023007365015876ID1107613126
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.