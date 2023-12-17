Kerala News LIVE: Security Tightens As Governor To Attend Program At Calicut University Today

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) 9:02 am: Ganapathy homam held in Kollam temple in the name of Pinarayi Vijayan

A Ganapathy homam was performed in the Kollam Chakkuvally temple in the name of CM Pinarayi Vijayan. Chakkuvalli Temple is a Parabrahma Temple under the Travancore Devaswom Board. The homam was performed by paying Rs. 60.

8:51 am: Nava Kerala Sadas to be held in Kollam district for three days from today

The Nava Kerala Sadas will be held in Kollam district for three days from today. The morning meeting will be held in Kottarakkara and will be a press conference by the Chief Minister. The first meeting will be held at Pathanapuram NSS ground at 11 a.m.



8:35 am: High-level meeting to be held to assess increase of COVID cases in the state

Thiruvananthapuram: A high-level meeting may be held under the leadership of the Health Minister in Kerala today to assess the situation of the rising number of COVID cases in the state. The matters, including covid tests, will be discussed in the meeting. The health department informed that there is no need to worry even though the number of cases is increasing.

8:23 am: Kerala High Court to consider two pleas against using temple premises for Nava Kerala Sadas

The High Court will today hear two more petitions challenging the use of temple grounds as a venue for the Nava Kerala Sadas. The petitioners claim that the program on the premises of the temple will interfere with the freedom of the devotees and that the temple grounds are only for worship purposes

Security tightens as governor to attend program at Calicut University today

Governor Arif Muhammad Khan will participate in a public program today at Calicut University during the SFI Challenge. The Governor will participate in a seminar organized by Sree Narayana Guru as a prophet of revival at 3.30 pm. Sanadhana Dharma Peetham and Bharatiya Vichara Kendra, University of Calicut jointly organize the seminar.

