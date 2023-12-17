Thane: IAS Officer's Son, Accused On Running Car Over Social Media Influencer, Arrested By Mumbai Police

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Ashwajit Gaikwad, the son of a prominent IAS officer in Maharashtra, has been apprehended in connection with an alleged attempt to mow down a woman identified as Priya Singh in Thane. The victim, a 26-year-old social media influencer and owner of a beauty salon, sustained injuries after Gaikwad purportedly instructed his driver to strike her with his car.

The incident led to Gaikwad, his friend, and the driver being booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including charges of assault and reckless driving. Senior police inspector Sunil Patil of the Kasarvadavli police station revealed that the investigation involves scrutinizing CCTV footage, interviewing witnesses, and examining other aspects of the case.

Priya Singh's detailed complaint alleges a series of events on December 11, where she was invited to a party by Gaikwad at Courtyard in Ovla, Thane. The situation escalated when she encountered Gaikwad with another woman, suspected to be his wife, leading to verbal abuse from Gaikwad's friend Romil Patil. Singh claims that when she requested Gaikwad's intervention, he physically assaulted her, bit her hand, and pushed her away.

The critical moment, as detailed in her complaint and social media post, occurred when she realized her belongings were in Gaikwad's car. Singh alleges that Gaikwad instructed his driver to hit her, resulting in her being struck by the car and sustaining a fractured leg. Gaikwad's driver, according to Singh, threatened her against reporting the incident while transporting her to the hospital.

Gaikwad's family has vehemently denied the allegations, asserting that Ashwajit was hosting a get-together with family and friends in Thane on the mentioned day. They claimed that Singh, in an intoxicated state, forcefully entered the party, leading to a confrontation. The family refutes the alleged murder attempt, describing the incident as Singh clinging to the moving car and subsequently falling.

The family contends that Ashwajit was not present when Singh fell and emphasizes disparities between her Instagram story and the filed FIR. They raise questions about the credibility of Singh's claims, challenging her account of events and pointing to a possible motive stemming from personal rivalry.

As the police continue their investigation, the case highlights the intersection of privilege, allegations of assault, and conflicting narratives in an ongoing legal battle between Gaikwad and Singh.