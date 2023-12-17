Exploring AI And Deep Tech: Highlights From Deep Tech Innovation Alley By Network Science

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Network Science , a global leader in Deep Tech Innovation, announced that its Deep Tech Innovation Alley (DTIA), an exclusive gathering for CEOs to "touch, feel & experience" AI & Deep Tech, was a resounding success. With over 50 CEOs in attendance, this invitation-only event, hosted by Network Science. DTIA 2023 lived up to its promise of offering a unique experience, allowing CEOs to go beyond PowerPoint presentations and instead engage in a hands-on exploration of the future possibilities of AI integration into core business operations

Innovations on Display - designed by the CEOs.



This event is one-of-its-kind in multiple ways including the concept that this is fully designed by the industry. Network Science team reached out to the industry to understand which are core business challenges that CEOs want to solve but aren't able to using traditional means. Innovations were curated across 6 business vectors: Cost, Growth, Risk, Sustainability, User Experience & Data, to ensure that the CEOs can find answers to their challenges at the event itself.



"Touch, Feel & Experience" Deep Tech:

20+ unique & pioneering Deep Tech use cases were on display including Generative AI, Digital Twins, Robotics, Computer Vision, AR / VR & Data Science. In close collaboration with the startup ecosystem - Network Science team encouraged CEOs & other business leaders to discuss & collaborate with the team to understand how their identified challenges are been addressed.



50+ CEOs & Business Leaders in attendance:

Various industries were represented at the event including Financial Services (26%), Pharma & Healthcare (21%), Manufacturing (20%), FMCG / Retail (18%), and Travel, Transportation & Logistics (15%) making it a well balanced event. Considering the spread and level of the audience, the event ensured that there were no technical discussions but business focused conversations.



A Journey of Innovation's Essence:

DTIA 2023 was kicked off with an interactive holographic performance on stage, setting the tone for an unconventional yet impactful event. This was followed by 2 impactful launches:

A unique Deep Tech coffee table book for CEOs, which aims to help CEOs make decision on AI & Deep Tech.

Zero Cost Transformation-Sustainability (ZCT-S) initiative, a groundbreaking "Green Financing" move unveiled simultaneously in Mumbai and COP28 UAE.



Changing the World with Deep Tech Innovation:

3 captivating sessions were conducted to bring forward challenges like Culture, Sustainability & Ethical boundaries of AI. Industry thought leaders discussed and offered insights. From questioning the status quo to embracing discomfort, these sessions delved into the profound connection between innovation, leadership, and the continuous journey towards the future, shaped by curiosity and strategic thinking.



The discussions also touched upon data privacy concerns, transparency in AI, and the potential commercial impacts of AI misuse, cultivating leaders for sustainable development, and the critical role of Deep Tech in Research and Development processes for sustainable practices.



Closing Remarks by Sandy Hardikar, CEO, Network Science:

"DTIA 2023 was not just an event; it was a convergence of visionary CEOs, industry leaders, and Deep Tech pioneers, providing a glimpse into the future of business transformation. The discussions, showcases, and interactions at DTIA reaffirmed the pivotal role of Deep Tech and AI in shaping the future landscape of business, innovation, and sustainability" said Sandy Hardikar (CEO, Network Science)



About Network Science:

Network Science is on a mission to Change the World with Deep Tech Innovation. It is dedicated to catapulting Deep Tech to global scale and Change the World to make it more sustainable for businesses, fight climate change, and create an inclusive society.



