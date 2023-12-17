Under ‘Operation Conviction’, More Than 18K Persons Get Convicted For Crime

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, Dec 18 (IANS)The 'Operation Conviction' launched by the Uttar Pradesh Police, has led to as many as 18,345 people being awarded sentences for their offences in 12,930 criminal cases in nearly five months between July 1 and December 6.

'Operation Conviction' was launched by the state Director General of Police (DGP) Vijay Kumar.

According to a state government spokesman, as 16 people were awarded death penalty for heinous crimes like rape and murder of minors or other crimes against humanity.

Moreover, a total of 1,762 people were awarded life imprisonment in 959 criminal cases by different courts across the state.

Commending investigation officers and prosecution officers in making 'Operation Conviction' successful, the DGP said it sends a strong message in the society when any criminal is sentenced by a court and it also generates more faith in people towards our judicial system.

The DGP has sent letters of appreciation to investigation officers and prosecution officers in several cases in which the accused were convicted.

Sharing further details, another senior police officer said a total of 330 people were awarded over 20 years of imprisonment in 266 cases during the same period.

He said similarly 1,087 accused were awarded imprisonment between 10 and 19 years in a total of 760 cases and 15,150 accused were sentenced to imprisonment below 10 years in 12,170 cases during the same period.

