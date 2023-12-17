(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The

Southeast Asia - Online On-demand Home Services Market size is expected to grow

at a CAGR of

69.42% during the forecast period.

What is the projected size of the Southeast Asia - Online On-demand Home Services Market in the next five years?

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Online On-demand Home Services Market in Southeast Asia 2023-2027

The

Southeast Asia - Online On-demand Home Services Market is projected to reach a value of USD 897.62 billion by 2027. Download Free Sample before buying

Key Highlights:

What are some of the major companies operating in the Southeast Asia - Online On-demand Home Services Market?



APLUS CLEAN SOLUTIONS, Business Pixel Sdn Bhd, Carousell Pte. Ltd., Everyworks Services Pte. Ltd., Fixi Co. Ltd., GoodWork Solutions Inc., Home Reno Pte. Ltd., JB Hi-Fi Ltd., LS Handyman, Maclean Services Sdn Bhd, Manage 4 U Sdn Bhd, PT. OKHOME Indonesia, Smile Clean Co., Ltd., and Up Your Home Services Sdn Bhd

What kind of nature is

the Southeast Asia - Online On-demand Home Services Market?

The market is fragmented in nature.

How much is the YOY growth in 2023?

Market to observe 53.65% YOY growth in 2023.

Market Dynamics:

What are the main growth drivers for the Southeast Asia - Online On-demand Home Services Market?



The rise in

urban lifestyle and increased urbanization, coupled with the younger generation's pursuit of varied career paths, are fueling demand for Southeast Asia's Online On-demand Home Services Market.

Doorstep pick-and-drop services provided by online home service companies, addressing the challenges faced by busy professionals, encompass offerings such as home cleaning, laundry, air conditioner maintenance, nail care, and hair services. Forecasts project substantial market growth in response to the rising demand for convenient solutions amidst the challenging balance between professional and personal obligations in metro cities across Southeast Asian countries.

What trends are emerging in the Southeast Asia - Online On-demand Home Services Market?



Digital marketing and social media engagement emerge as pivotal trends driving the Southeast Asia Online On-demand Home Services Market, emphasizing service visibility for global and regional providers through online promotional activities.

Hyperlocal service providers leverage mobile technologies and online platforms to enhance service visibility, employing push messages, emails, and promotional details like new service launches and discounts to engage consumers. Anticipated substantial market growth is attributed to the surge in digital marketing and heightened consumer engagement on social media platforms, fostering market expansion during the forecast period.

What are some of the challenges faced by the Southeast Asia - Online On-demand Home Services Market?



Intense competition among regional and country-based players, employing strategies like acquisitions, partnerships, expansions, and marketing campaigns, characterizes the dynamic Southeast Asia Online On-demand Home Services Market. The proliferation of vendors heightens competition, leading to price wars, compounded by challenges from small local shops and brick-and-mortar stores, collectively hindering the market's growth in the forecast period.

Comprehensive On-demand Home Services



Home Maintenance:

Streamlining household tasks and addressing multifaceted needs for homeowners.

Home Cleaning, Plumbing, and Electrical Services:

Essential services ensuring cleanliness, functionality, and safety within homes.

Appliance Repair, Pest Control, and Air Conditioning Services:

Catering to specific needs for household comfort and maintenance.

Painting, Carpentry, and Gardening Services:

Enhancing aesthetics and functionality, transforming spaces into personalized sanctuaries.

Home Renovation and Interior Design:

Providing avenues for complete transformation and revitalization of living spaces.

Handyman and Moving Services:

Swift and reliable solutions, that alleviate stress during immediate needs.

Home Security and Smart Home Installation:

Ensuring peace of mind and technological advancements for homeowners.

Roofing and Flooring Services:

Addressing structural integrity and design elements for property enhancement.

Carpet and Window Cleaning Services:

Adding finesse and brightness, complementing comprehensive care for homes. Elderly Care, Babysitting, and Pet Care Services:

Catering to personal needs, ensuring a well-rounded support system for homeowners.

These diverse offerings within the realm of home improvement underscore the industry's commitment to creating harmonious, efficient, and well-cared-for living environments, promising homeowners a seamless and fulfilling experience.

Keg Segments:

How is the Southeast Asia - Online On-demand Home Services Market

segmented by type?

The mobile application segment is expected to significantly contribute to the market. These applications serve as significant platforms utilized by market vendors to provide online on-demand home services, requiring customers to download the app before booking or scheduling service appointments within available time slots.

What are the different segments within the Southeast Asia - Online On-demand Home Services Market?

The market is segmented by platform (mobile application and website) and service (home care and design, repair and maintenance, health or wellness and beauty, and others).

How do Comprehensive On-Demand Home Services Transform Homes with Convenience and Care?

The increase in demand for on-demand home services has revolutionized the way individuals manage their household needs. From home maintenance to plumbing services, home cleaning to electrical services, the spectrum of offerings within the online on-demand home services sector has widened significantly. This innovative market caters to diverse needs, including appliance repair, pest control, air conditioning services, and painting services, ensuring convenience at customers' doorsteps.

The versatility continues with specialized services such as carpentry, gardening, home renovation, and interior design, allowing individuals to transform their living spaces effortlessly. Moreover, the provision of handyman services, moving assistance, and locksmith services addresses immediate needs, fostering a sense of reliability and ease for consumers.

Enhancing homes extends beyond maintenance, with carpet cleaning, home improvement, and smart home installation becoming increasingly popular services. The emphasis on home security, lawn care, roofing, and flooring services underscores the comprehensive nature of these on-demand offerings.

For those seeking thorough evaluations, home inspection services ensure property conditions are well-assessed, while furniture assembly services aid in effortless set-up and organization within homes. Pool maintenance and window cleaning add to the suite of services aimed at providing a holistic home care experience.

Beyond property needs, the market also caters to personal requirements such as elderly care services, babysitting, and pet care, reflecting a commitment to supporting various aspects of consumers' lives.

The integration of these diverse services into the on-demand home services market illustrates its adaptability and commitment to providing comprehensive solutions for the modern household. Whether it's ensuring homes are well-maintained or catering to specific lifestyle needs, this market continues to evolve to meet the dynamic demands of today's homeowners.

