Dubai's Biggest Conference & Expo On Bitumen, Petrochemicals And Petro Products Is Back On 12Th & 13Th Feb 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Global Dubai Conference Feb 2024

Dubai to Host Region's Biggest Conference & Expo on Bitumen, Petrochemicals and Petro Products, 12th & 13th February 2024, InterContinental, Festival City Dubai

DUBAI, DUBAI, UAE, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Dubai is again hosting the Biggest Expo & Conference on Bitumen, Petrochemicals and Petro Products at the Rex Fuels Global Expo & Conference 2024: Bitumen, Petrochemicals & Petro Products, 12th & 13th February 2024, InterContinental Hotel, Festival City, DubaiFebruary 2024 brings together the leading Refineries, Buyers, Traders, Logistics Players and Consultants for a power packed two-days of stimulating deliberations, business development and networking on Bitumen, Petrochemicals and Petro-products sector. The Rex Fuels Global Conference 2024 would be the biggest event for the buyers & sellers in the Middle-East, India, Africa, Russia and South-East Asia.Mark your calendar for 12th & 13th February 2024, InterContinental Hotel, Festival City, Dubai.The dynamic and evolving geopolitical developments since February 2023 has brought new challenges and thrown open new opportunities as well. The oil & gas sector is right in the middle of it. The price volatility and rebalancing of the supply chains worldwide has led the market players to redraw their strategies to meet the evolving business challenges. Dubai occupies an increasingly pivotal role as the business hub for the region and also to the world. Rex Fuels Global Conference 2024 brings together the leading Refineries and Oil & Gas companies from the Bitumen, Petrochemicals and Petro-products sector for an insightful two-days of exhibitions, presentations, panel discussions, networking and business development. The Petro-products sector has major participation from the base oils and lubricants segment.Widely acknowledged as the benchmark event of the industry, the Rex Fuels Global Conference is into its 8th edition in Dubai. It has already received the highest ever level of confirmed participation from over 350 delegates from Bitumen, Petrochemicals and Base Oils sector. The overall number of Delegates participating in the two-day event is expected to exceed 700. The event has already attracted over 80 sponsors and 30 Exhibitors till date. This includes some of the biggest refiners and buyers from the region.The agenda for the event and the Speakers list at the event include the top luminaries and experts from the leading Petroleum companies from the Bitumen, Petrochemicals and Petro products sector. This event has elicited an unprecedented level of interest with delegates confirmation already received from over 28 countries from across the globe. It is likely to be a fully sold-out event. It would be an unmatched gathering of Suppliers, Buyers and Traders from Bitumen, Petrochemicals and Petro products sector.India being the biggest importer of the bitumen and petrochemical products in the region has attracted the largest number of participants closely followed by the Middle-East region. Delegates from Africa, Europe and South-East Asian countries have also confirmed their participation.The venue of the two-day conference, InterContinental Hotel, Dubai is well equipped to handle over 700 Delegates, Sponsors and Exhibitors in an environment of luxury and professional ambience.Organized by Rex Conferences, a leading consultant in the Bitumen, Oil & Gas and Road Construction sector in India and Middle-East region, Rex Group is widely acknowledged for their leading role in developing a consensus approach among the industry stakeholders.Be a part of this premiere event to help shape the future Bitumen, Petrochemicals and Petro products industry and get an opportunity to collaborate with industry experts in the fast-developing market. This premier event presents an unmissable opportunity for Business Development, Networking and Brand Promotion.You may register online for Delegates at

Sandip Mukherjee

Rex Fuels Management Pvt Ltd

+91 9167364282

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube