Bangladesh To Deploy Army Ahead Of National Polls

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) DHAKA, Dec 18 (NNN-BSS) – Army troops will be deployed in Bangladesh, to assist the civil administration in ensuring security, ahead of the country's general election, slated for Jan 7, an Election Commission senior official said.

Bangladeshi Election Commission Secretary, Md Jahangir Alam, told journalists that, Bangladeshi President, Mohammed Shahabuddin, yesterday approved in principle, the deployment of the army during the upcoming general election.

Army personnel would be deployed as a striking force, Jahangir Alam said, adding that, the decision came from a meeting between the president and the chief election commissioner, Kazi Habibul Awal, yesterday.

Earlier, the commission announced its plan to deploy troops across the country for 13 days, starting on Dec 29, in preparation for the Jan 7 general election, against a backdrop of heightened political tensions.

Since late Oct, Bangladeshi opposition parties have observed blockades in the 11th phase, to mount pressure on the ruling Bangladesh Awami League (AL) party government, to quit power and hold the next election under a non-partisan administration.

The opposition movement has reportedly led to vandalism of vehicles and arson attacks, with deadly clashes between police and workers in Dhaka, and elsewhere in the country, almost every day since late Oct.

Meanwhile, the deadline for candidates to withdraw from the 12th national polls was yesterday. Up to 2,260 candidates from 28 political parties, including Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina's AL and its major ally, Jatiya Party, and those running independently, were approved.

The ruling AL party General Secretary, Obaidul Quader, yesterday said, it will share some seats with the Jatiya Party and other alliance partners, and withdraw the party nominees in such constituencies.– NNN-BSS