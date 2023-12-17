Musk Call On Humanity To Settle Other Planets.

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18. American
entrepreneur Elon Musk has called on humanity to colonize not only
Earth but also the Moon, Mars, and other planets in his X social
media account, Trend reports.
He noted that landing humans on the Moon should not be
considered "our civilization's highest achievement."
Earlier, Musk suggested that humans are the only conscious life
form in our part of the Milky Way.
