Musk Call On Humanity To Settle Other Planets.

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18. American entrepreneur Elon Musk has called on humanity to colonize not only Earth but also the Moon, Mars, and other planets in his X social media account, Trend reports.

He noted that landing humans on the Moon should not be considered "our civilization's highest achievement."

Earlier, Musk suggested that humans are the only conscious life form in our part of the Milky Way.