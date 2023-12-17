Voting In Parliamentary And Municipal Elections Has Ended In Serbia

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18.
Voting in early parliamentary and municipal elections in Serbia
has ended.
This was stated by the Chairman of the Republican Election
Commission (RIC) Vladimir Dimitrievich, Trend reports.
“Voting has been completed for the elections on December 17,
2023 in the Republic of Serbia,” he said at a press conference.
Dimitrievich also noted that at 20:00 local time (23:00 Baku
time) those polling stations that, for technical reasons, opened
later or suspended their work for some time were not closed.
Voters elected 250 deputies to the People's Assembly (unicameral
parliament) for four years, as well as their representatives in 65
cities and municipalities, including Belgrade and the autonomous
region of Vojvodina. More than 6.5 million people had the right to
vote. In total, 8,273 polling stations in Serbia and 81 polling
stations in 35 countries were available to voters.
