Twenty People, Including Four Children, Evacuated From De-Occupied Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Twenty people, four of them children, were evacuated from the de-occupied part of the Kherson region on December 16.

The Kherson Regional Military Administration said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

The administration also noted that humanitarian aid was being distributed in the region.

"Yesterday [on December 16], residents of the liberated territories received 1,400 food kits, 10,408 loaves of bread, 250 hot lunches, 8,500 cans of food and 2,535 kg of sugar from international public organizations, philanthropists and volunteers. Also, 43.2 tonnes of fuel briquettes and 53 'burzhuika' solid fuel stoves were handed over to people," the report said.

