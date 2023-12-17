Taiwan Applauds Biden Administration 12Th Military Sale To Taiwan

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) By Caribbean News Global

TORONTO, Canada – On December 15, 2023, the United States government announced that it had notified Congress of the sale to Taiwan of a US$300 million military package, which is expected to come formally into effect in one month. The package includes follow-on life cycle support to maintain Command, Control, Communications, and Computer (C4) capabilities. Spokesperson Olivia Lin (林聿禪) on December 16 said that the presidential office.

“ Taiwan is grateful to the US government for continuing to fulfil its security commitments to Taiwan in accordance with the Taiwan Relations Act and the Six Assurances by helping Taiwan obtain required defense equipment, showing the importance the US government places on Taiwan's national defense needs,” spokesperson Lin said.“This is the 12th military sale to Taiwan announced since president Joe Biden took office and is the fourth such sale this year.”

The spokesperson advised that this sale of systems operation and support equipment will bolster the effectiveness of Taiwan's joint military command and management system,“will allow the military to have a better grasp of the common operational picture (COP), assisting in the effective execution of defensive combat operations.”

Taiwan stands on the frontline of the defense of democracy and will continue to strengthen its self-sufficiency in national defense as it upholds the values of freedom and democracy.

“Taiwan will continue to enhance its security partnership with the US and to cooperate with like-minded countries to safeguard peace, stability, development, and prosperity across the Taiwan Strait and in the Indo-Pacific region at large,” the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) thanked the Europen Parliament for the passage of a resolution and three reports on December 13 calling for expanded trade partnership with Taiwan and supporting peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.

According to the MOFA, the resolution and reports underscore the EP's concern over regional developments and its strong support for democratic Taiwan, reports Taiwan Today .

“The resolution on EU-Taiwan trade and investment relations, the EP highlighted the importance of Taiwan for the EU and global supply chains, describing it as a reliable and like-minded partner in line with the EU's economic security strategy amid the current geopolitical context.”

“The resolution called for cooperation opportunities between the two sides that can counteract economic coercion and ensure economic security. It urged the EU to pursue a resilient supply chain agreement with Taiwan and reiterated its call for a bilateral investment agreement to enhance two-way partnership in digital trade and cyber resilience.”

The post Taiwan applauds Biden administration 12th military sale to Taiwan appeared first on Caribbean News Global .