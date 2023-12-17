Polo Shirt Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Industry Growth, Top Key Player And Outlook 2023 To 2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Polo Shirt Market Report

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- With the growing apparel industry, online shopping websites, and change in fashion can be the factors that drive the growth of the global market. The changes in lifestyle and increase in the use of biodegradable products boost the growth of the global market. However, change in preferences, income, and competitive products are the factors that create a threat to the growth of the global polo shirt market . Contrarily, the increase in interest of people toward sports activities can create an opportunity for the global market. Also, the increase in branded clothes has contributed to the growth factor.

Polo shirt is a shirt with a collar that has three buttons and has short sleeves. A polo shirt is made from a different material but a cotton polo shirt is highly demanded by the customer because of comfort and quality. Polo shirts are also used as game uniforms for a player because of its comfort, style, and quality. The polo shirt can be used by kids, women, and men. They are easily available in the retail outlets as well as on the online market.

The global Polo Shirt market trends are as follows:

With the rapid urbanization and digitalization, the customer is more inclined toward branded products that have supported the growth of the global market. The well-established companies are focusing on increasing their market share and target audience through mergers and acquisitions. The increase in the online platforms has captured the attention of the consumers, which has increased the sales as customers prefer to purchase clothes from online websites. Manufacturers are also increasing their distribution channels to online as well as offline retail stores to improve the supply and sales of the product.

Key Market Players:

-Abercrombie & Fitch

-Tommy Hilfiger

-Banana Republic

-Ralph Lauren Corporation

-Prada

-Calvin Klein, Paul Stuart.

-Hugo Boss

-Brook Brothers

-Lacoste

-Thom Browne

-Burberry

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

. There is a downfall in the apparel industry export due to COVID-19.

. The polo shirt market is impacted by the COVID-19 and has disrupted the supply chain

. COVID-19 on the global level has impacted the apparel industry and its effect will remain for the long run.

. With the restriction on travel, export is stopped and has incurred losses for the companies.

. Due to the government trade restriction has decreased the sales and paused the production.

. The factories are closed due to the minimum workforce and inventory.

. Due to the panic situation, consumers are delaying and canceling the order which has caused excessive inventory.

Polo Shirt Market Segmentation :

By Product Type :

-Men Shirt

-Women Shirt

-Kids Shirt

By Material :

-Cotton

-Silk

-Synthetic Fibers

-Interlock Cloth

-Others

By Application :

-Every Day Wear

-Game Wear

-Others

By Sales Channel :

-Online

-Offline

By Region :

-North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

-Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, rest of Europe)

-Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, rest of Asia-Pacific)

-LAMEA (Middle East, Brazil, rest of LAMEA)

Questions Answered in the Polo Shirt Market Research Report :

. What are the leading market players active in the polo shirt market?

. What the current trends will influence the market in the next few years?

. What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

. What future projections would help in taking further strategic steps?

