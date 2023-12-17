St Lucia’S Healthcare And NIC Gold Card: Something To Aspire

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)



Up to 20 percent discounts on goods and services

Many older people, 65 years that are shut in, don't benefit from Golden 80 Plus Health package, much less 20 percent discount

The implications of failing health 0-35 years, 36-64 years, 65plus and 80plus “Older people are defined as individuals who have attained the age of 65 years and older.” ~ Government of St Lucia

By Caribbean News Global contributor

CASTRIES, St Lucia, (CNG Health) – Very simplistic indeed! The National Insurance Corporation (NIC) has seemingly taken on the role of being a discount card facilitator and provider, as an option to healthcare and social security benefits; meantime 60 businesses ... have registered to participate in the program offering discounts of up to 20 percent on goods and services.

What does up to 20 percent mean and who determines the discretionary final amount? What actions are there to p rotect card users from hidden strategies, adopting merchant concession concepts and perhaps other advertising practices?

The NIC Group of Companies now comprises two associated companies, East Caribbean Financial Holding Company Ltd (25% shareholding) and St Lucia Electricity Services Limited (20% shareholding).

The NIC vision acclaims,“an effective, transparent and financially sound institution which is customer focused, provides social protection to the Saint Lucian population and plays a leading role in national development.”

-p decoding="async" class="alignnone size-medium wp-image-72003 alignright" src="/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/nic-_card-300x113.jpg" alt="" width="300" height="113" srcset="/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/nic-_card-300x113.jpg 300w, /wp-content/uploads/2023/12/nic-_card-696x263.jpg 696w, /wp-content/uploads/2023/12/nic-_card-768x290.jpg 768w, /wp-content/uploads/2023/12/nic-_card-150x57.jpg 150w, /wp-content/uploads/2023/12/nic-_card-1068x403.jpg 1068w, /wp-content/uploads/2023/12/nic-_card-1112x420.jpg 1112w, /wp-content/uploads/2023/12/nic-_card.jpg 1242w" sizes="(max-width: 300px) 100vw, 300px" />

According to a NIC social media post r eintroducing the Golden Citizens Program and the new NIC Gold Card:

“The main aim of the Golden Citizens Program is to reduce the financial burden on pensioners by offering exclusive discounts. Approximately 60 businesses , both large and small have registered to participate in the program offering discounts of up to 20 percent on goods and services as well as other incentives. Golden Citizens Program – honouring our retired pensioners for their dedication to the development of our nation.”

The essence of what was accomplished as benefits to senior citizens Golden Years – With Exclusive Rewards amounts to the continual diversion and deflection in a feel-good mindset of governance and statutory corporations watering down ambitions and aspirations.

The NIC programme dubbed,“Celebrating you Golden Years – With Exclusive Rewards, said medical specialists with practical experience in Saint Lucia's medical landscape:“Is simply a discount card arrangement no different from a corporate, commercial loyalty rewards card. The shopping experience is distant from the basic elements in the context of improved quality of life and standard of living for the elderly citizens.”

The NIC mission, says,“To ensure that every Saint Lucian enjoys social and financial protection and to assist in the development of our nation through the efficient collection of contributions, payment of relevant benefits, prudent management of assets, use of cutting edge technology, and a cadre of highly skilled staff.”

The current average life expectancy for Saint Lucia in 2023 is 74.1157 years of age. A 3.96 percent increase from 2022, when the average life expectancy was 71.2937 years, from birth to death. In the future, Saint Lucia's average life expectancy is projected to increase to 85.6458 years of age, by the year 2100.

A total increase of the average life expectancy for people living in Saint Lucia by 15.56 percent from today's standard. This positive trend can be attributed to technological advancements, a better standard of living, and an increase in healthcare availability.

“The increasing challenges facing Saint Lucia's healthcare crisis continue to fail the nation, led by men with little or no vision and who believe in trickle-down patronage,” explained a health consultant. And considering that“care for the elderly is of particular importance to the government of Saint Lucia, the ministry of health, wellness and elderly affairs, has engaged a consultant to prepare the National Policy for Older Persons.”

The anomalies: 0-35 years, 36-64 years, 65plus and 80plus

This latest demonstration of thought and action to reward card services is dysfunctional to feeling, knowing and delivering seniors' health care service and benefits including the government of Saint Lucia health“policy.” The combined efforts of altered thinking on social benefits and healthcare, attempting an – A La Carte – discount shopping, is synonymous with Amoeba.

At that level of dysfunction, there is little time for thinking, even irrational in furtherance of the stupid political environment looking at a bright star. This is not uncommon. Already, in the House of Assembly.

Thus,“if that is the best our leadership brains can come up with, then we certainly are in a bad place,” said a medical consultant,“our public policies regarding seniors are horrible as the healthcare system and in that particular context, continues to be a cesspool of national shame.”

The government of Saint Lucia on July 1, 2023, established the Golden 80 Plus Health package.

“All citizens 80 years and older, can access medication, one annual hearing test, eye care services, prescription drugs, the Community Wellness Centres and eye screening and surgery at the Cuban Eye Clinic at the Old Victoria Hospital Plant.”

The government of Saint Lucia has engaged a consultant to prepare the National Policy for Older Persons to address key issues which have impacted the elderly population and will provide guidance in the development of a structured programme for the elderly in Saint Lucia.

The classification of“older people” in Saint Lucia is defined as“individuals who have attained the age of 65 years.” ~ Government of St Lucia.

“One of the most vulnerable groups, comprises individuals who are 80 years and older,” says the government of Saint Lucia:



A significant proportion of these people do not receive pensions and rely on family members for support;

They also experience the implications of failing health usually associated with the ageing process and/ or non-communicable diseases;

Most of those individuals do not have the capacity to access preventative health care and treatment. The government of Saint Lucia is aware of the importance of providing healthcare support for all older people, 65 years or older.

Age structure

The concept and the mindset of the government of Saint Lucia and its satellite operations relative to social services healthcare and senior citizens are atrocious.

From birth to 15 years are critical components of development that require adequate health care. Leading up and between the ages 35-55 in the public service, where the majority of the population are employed, retires at 55 years. Half the pensioners don't make it to 70 years. After that, it's bonus time.

Many“older people” 65 years that are shut in, don't benefit from the Golden 80 Plus Health package, much less 20 percent discount.

There's a gap ....

The majority of the population aged between 15 and 64 as of 2022 from the 138,810 inhabitants in Saint Lucia needs to be well-thought-out in a concentrated and structured healthcare programme.

Is the mélange of the Golden 80 Plus Health package, NIC pension programme and Gold Card a precursor, part and parcel of National Health?

Government pensioners, NIC pensioners and corporate/private pension plans need to, and where possible, in accordance with manifesto promises,“ pursue a health policy that is patient-centred, evidenced-based, equitable, accessible and affordable ,” and in commitment to health care and the well-being of its citizens, a percentage of GDP will be committed to the maintenance and improvement of Saint Lucia's health care system .”

If the government considers“the importance of providing healthcare support for all ' older people' 65 years , the Golden 80 Plus Health package ” and NIC's offering exclusive discounts of up to 20 percent on goods and services – attempting an – A La Carte – disposition, certainly exposes ill-fated thinking and policy direction that is not compatible to 0-35 years, 36-64years, 65plus and 80plus health services and immediate needs.

Upon retirement in Saint Lucia at age 55 and thereafter, assuming the rank of“ older people 65 plus” a typical retired person would be interested in a combination of affordable and flexible health insurance, coupled with government services to access and pay for 80 percent plus of the cost of service. And where applicable utilise complimentary services.

Services include in part, quarterly dental health care – quarterly blood work – weekly visits by a massage therapist, hair stylist and barber – the availability of a rehab facility – the availability of prescription drugs and medication – locally grown food and vegetables – monthly visits to a medical doctor of competence – designated parks and recreation areas – medical cleaning supplies – protective underwear, diaper and wipes – a motorable sidewalk for wheelchairs – a motorable roadway – and consideration of death insurance/final expenses insurance.

In reality, gas prices have been at record highs since 2021, while domestic and imported inflation are at historic levels. Most Saint Lucians are struggling to make ends meet. With these all-time highs while 2.5 percent levy is added to top this off. These have targeted retirees multiple times over, in addition to medical and related services keeping them awake night and day.

Take action

The strategy should be to protect retirees from economic downturns and measures for an improved quality of life. The twist to what resembles an Amoeba; to a re-forming socially conscious embryo ; to subjective consumerism and merchant concession concepts , directed at retirees does not value consciousness.

It would be a powerful development for the government and NIC instead of functioning as a presumptive merchant box store, offering irrelevant discounts in an – A La Carte disposition – focus on mobility access to the 60 businesses, government facilities and parliament, disability parking, disability bathrooms and security that are negligible.

Modern-day patronizing and accompanying government hand-outs are for the most part disconnected from the day-to-day living of a pensioner in Saint Lucia, who can least afford to grapple with domestic inflation,“export inflation” the cost of food, water, electricity, phone bills and increasing taxes.[2.5 percent levy].

Shopping for up to 20 percent discount amid increases in taxes, low/fixed pension income and savings, for goods and services outside the basics to a better quality of healthy living is a potential risk unfolding.

Hard-earned money put away for future productive use should not be spent arbitrarily.

And, in the context of“ older people ” per the government of Saint Lucia terminology, and the possible interpretation that the government and NIC are being incredibly generous – directly and/or indirectly to retirees and retirement savings – this won't decrease oxytocin levels – which are associated with happiness .

@ GlobalCaribbean

The post St Lucia's healthcare and NIC Gold Card: Something to aspire appeared first on Caribbean News Global .