Modi Says Indian Parliament Security Breach“Very Serious”

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) NEW DELHI, Dec 18 (NNN-PTI) – Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, said yesterday that, the security breach incident at the lower house of the Indian parliament (locally called Lok Sabha) was“very serious.”

Modi said, there was“no need to debate” the issue; instead, a“detailed investigation” should be carried out to find the people behind it.

On Wednesday, two young men jumped into Lok Sabha from the visitors' gallery and set off canisters of coloured smoke, while the proceedings were going on.

Around the same time, two others – a man and a woman – were detained outside parliament by the police, also with coloured smoke canisters that exploded and emitted columns of yellow smoke.

Apart from the four, police have arrested two others, in connection with the case, so far. They have reportedly told investigators that their objective was to draw attention to Manipur violence, unemployment and farmers' problems.

Opposition lawmakers have been demanding a statement from federal Home Minister, Amit Shah, on the security breach inside the parliament building.

The issue disrupted proceedings in both houses of the parliament.

Thirteen members of the lower house and one from the upper house (locally called Rajya Sabha) were suspended after the opposition demanded a statement by the home minister.

On Saturday, the speaker of the lower house of Lok Sabha said that, a high-level inquiry committee had been constituted for an in-depth investigation of the security breach.– NNN-PTI

