Russia Steps Up Sabotage, Recon Efforts In Sumy, Kharkiv Regions

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia's sabotage and reconnaissance groups have been more active recently in the areas of Sumy and Kharkiv regions bordering the Russian Federation.

That's according to the State Border Guard Servic of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

One of the latest enemy sabotage and recon groups was exposed in Sumy region. The saboteurs were pushed back across the border thanks to the coordinated action on the part of border guards and territorial defense forces.

It is noted that in order to effectively counter such enemy groups, the elements of Ukraine's defense forces undergo joint drills to enhance coordination between neighboring units and positions.

Anti-sabotage reserves are involved and various tactics are being worked out to allow Ukrainians to detect and neutralize the enemy as early as possible.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, a shootout was reported near the border in Sumy region on December 13 after border patrol discovered a Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group.

