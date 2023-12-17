Iranian Foreign Minister Leaves For Kuwait

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18. Iran's Foreign
Minister, Hossein Amir Abdollahian, went to Kuwait to express
condolences and express solidarity with the government and people
of Kuwait after the passing of their emir, Trend reports
On behalf of President Ebrahim Raisi, Amir Abdollaikhian flew
from Tehran to Kuwait on Sunday to convey the Iranian government's
condolences on the passing of Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber
Al-Sabah, the late Emir of Kuwait.
During his visit, the Iranian Foreign Minister plans to hold
meetings with senior Kuwaiti officials and highlight the importance
of expanding friendly relations between both countries in various
fields.
Emir Nawaf died at the age of 86 on Saturday.
MENAFN17122023000187011040ID1107613028
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.