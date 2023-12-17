ASEZA Commissioner For Environment Meets Korea's Ambassador

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba, Dec. 17 (Petra) -- Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) Commissioner for Environment, Ayman Suleiman met at the ASEZA headquarters with South Korea's Ambassador to Jordan, Kim Dong-gi.The meeting covered aspects of collaboration in areas of mutual interest. It also addressed themes like infrastructure, ports, investment potential in the green energy and green manufacturing sectors, and the latest advancements in ASEZA.Suleiman highlighted the close ties that exist between Jordan and Korea as well as their current collaboration in addressing climate issues that are posing a threat to the world's ecology and protecting the environment.He went over ASEZA's key achievements, projects, and plans in the Aqaba Marine Reserve and the Aqaba Marine Science Station. He also pointed out that there are plenty of opportunities for both parties to work together on investments within the primary industries present in ASEZA.Ambassador Dong, for his part, emphasized that the city of Aqaba plays an important role by utilizing its strategic location at the head of the Gulf of Aqaba and Jordan's maritime gateway to communicate and collaborate with neighboring countries to preserve the marine environment and air quality in order to confront the global challenges of climate change.Regarding tourism, Dong underlined that Aqaba is a significant hub and entry point in the region, particularly given its varied tourism offerings and prime location at the summit of the Golden Triangle, which also includes Wadi Rum and Petra.