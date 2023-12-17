Jordan's Stance On War Against Gaza Is Unequivocal, Robust, And Forthright, Says Senate President

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 17 (Petra) -- Senate President Faisal Al-Fayez said that His Majesty King Abdullah's efforts and actions influenced Western public opinion and the attitudes of several European countries opposing Israel's aggression against Gaza and the West Bank.Speaking to "60 Minutes" on JRTV, Al-Fayez highlighted His Majesty the King's efforts to influence international public opinion on the Gaza war. "The government stance and the Jordanian public are in one when it comes to opposing the Israeli attack."He continued by saying that in opposition to Israeli aggression, HRH Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, as well as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ayman Safadi, are actively involved."Jordan's media, political, and diplomatic discourse was unequivocal in its condemnation and rejection of Israeli aggression," Al-Fayez emphasized.According to Al-Fayez, His Majesty the King's involvement changed several American attitudes toward Israel to varying degrees. He cited US President Joe Biden's most recent remarks, in which he demanded changes to the present Israeli administration, claiming it to be the most radical in Israel's history.Al-Fayez emphasized that the King had made it clear where he stood on the matter of displacement, declaring that it was unacceptable and akin to declaring war, noting that the Egyptian stance is honorable and supportive of Jordan.Al-Fayez reaffirmed his demand for launching an Arab Islamic stance backing the King's endeavors as well as an effective Arab action in the region.He said that His Majesty the King's positions are clear and that Jordan will keep pushing to halt the aggression and support the Palestinian cause.Al-Fayez stated that His Majesty made it clear during his participation in the Geneva Refugee Forum that the suffering of refugees and the reasons behind it are global issues that still need to be addressed. According to United Nations figures, there are currently 109 million refugees worldwide, and within the last four years, the number of refugees has surged by an astounding 18 million.In the interview, Al-Fayez highlighted the key challenges that Jordan has faced since its founding and how, thanks to its Hashemite leadership's wisdom and the loyalty of its people, it was able to overcome them and come out stronger and more united. This allowed Jordan to establish its national institutions, chief among them the Jordan Armed Forces (JAF), which formed the foundation for the development of the country's identity.Concerning the parliamentary elections, the Senate President reiterated "His Majesty the King's determination to pursue irreversible political reform with the goal of achieving a partisan parliament.""Parliamentary elections will be held in 2024," Al-Fayez suggested, but "this matter is up to His Majesty the King in accordance with the constitution."