Uzbekistan And Italy Are Exchanging Views On Possible Joint Projects In Field Of Horticulture


12/17/2023 7:21:19 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18. The Ambassador of Uzbekistan, Abat Fayzullayev, met with the President of the National Consortium of Italian Planter Associations (CIVI Italia) Giandomignico Consalvo, Trend reports.

They discussed agricultural reforms and the development of horticulture in Uzbekistan. The initiative to establish an international nursery center in the Surkhandarya region received a positive assessment, and CIVI Italia expressed readiness to support the project, provide expertise, and assistance in horticulture, including the creation of virus-free nurseries and certification systems. The possibilities of engaging Italian companies and conducting trials of new fruit varieties suitable for local conditions were also discussed during the meeting.

