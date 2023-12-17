Uzbekistan And Italy Are Exchanging Views On Possible Joint Projects In Field Of Horticulture

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18. The Ambassador
of Uzbekistan, Abat Fayzullayev, met with the President of the
National Consortium of Italian Planter Associations (CIVI Italia)
Giandomignico Consalvo, Trend reports.
They discussed agricultural reforms and the development of
horticulture in Uzbekistan. The initiative to establish an
international nursery center in the Surkhandarya region received a
positive assessment, and CIVI Italia expressed readiness to support
the project, provide expertise, and assistance in horticulture,
including the creation of virus-free nurseries and certification
systems. The possibilities of engaging Italian companies and
conducting trials of new fruit varieties suitable for local
conditions were also discussed during the meeting.
