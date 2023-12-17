4.1 Magnitude Earthquake Recorded In Istanbul

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18. An earthquake of
magnitude 4.1 occurred in the Sea of Marmara.
The Agency for Disaster Management and Emergency Situations
under the Government of Türkiye (AFAD) says, Trend reports.
According to the information, the epicenter of the tremors was
located 11.8 kilometers deep.
