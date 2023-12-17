               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

4.1 Magnitude Earthquake Recorded In Istanbul


12/17/2023 7:21:19 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18. An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 occurred in the Sea of Marmara.

The Agency for Disaster Management and Emergency Situations under the Government of Türkiye (AFAD) says, Trend reports.

According to the information, the epicenter of the tremors was located 11.8 kilometers deep.

MENAFN17122023000187011040ID1107612906

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search