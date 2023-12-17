Money Transfers To Georgia Declined By Almost 44% In November 2023 Due To Reduction In Transfers From Russia.

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18. In November 2023, money transfers to Georgia decreased by 43.8%, totaling $292.7 million compared to the previous year.

According to information from the National Bank of Georgia, the European Union countries made the most significant contribution to the overall transfer volume, sending $108.6 million, an 18.6% increase from the previous year, Trend reports.

Despite a noticeable decrease in transfer volumes from Russia, it still maintains a substantial share. There is also a notable increase in transfers from Italy (19.7%) and the United States (41.6%). Overall, EU countries account for 37.1% of the total transfer volume, with Italy, the U.S., Germany, and Israel among the top five contributors.