Money Transfers To Georgia Declined By Almost 44% In November 2023 Due To Reduction In Transfers From Russia.

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18. In November
2023, money transfers to Georgia decreased by 43.8%, totaling
$292.7 million compared to the previous year.
According to information from the National Bank of Georgia, the
European Union countries made the most significant contribution to
the overall transfer volume, sending $108.6 million, an 18.6%
increase from the previous year, Trend reports.
Despite a noticeable decrease in transfer volumes from Russia,
it still maintains a substantial share. There is also a notable
increase in transfers from Italy (19.7%) and the United States
(41.6%). Overall, EU countries account for 37.1% of the total
transfer volume, with Italy, the U.S., Germany, and Israel among
the top five contributors.
