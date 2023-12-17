Russia Again Snubs IAEA's Request For Access To Thermal Power Plant Near ZNPP

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invasion forces occupiers once again rejected the request filed by the IAEA mission at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant for access to the nearby thermal power plant to assess the external backup power supply.

This was reported by the IAEA press service, Ukrinform saw.

"The IAEA team at the ZNPP again this week requested access to the 330 kV switchyard at the nearby thermal power plant to assess the situation regarding external back-up electrical connections there. As per previous requests, they were not granted such access this time either," the statement said. messages

Instead, the IAEA team was promised that "they will be able to access the reactor rooftops in the coming days."

chief comments on eighth power outage incident at Zaporizhzhia NP

"The IAEA has previously been given access to three of the reactor roofs – of units 2, 3 and 4 – but not the others. Last week, the experts were granted partial access to the turbine halls of all six reactor units.+," the agency reported.

According to the IAEA, five of the ZNPP's six reactors remain in "cold shutdown", while unit 4 is in hot shutdown to produce steam and heat, including for the nearby town of Enerhodar, where most plant staff live. The Russian occupation administration of the ZNPP informed the IAEA that "currently there are no plans to return power unit 5 to hot shut down.

It was also reported that on Tuesday, the occupation administration conducted a drill on emergency communication at the ZNPP, which was attended by representatives of various Russian organizations both inside and outside the plant. IAEA experts observed part of the exercises.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's Defense Ministry said the invaders are increasing pressure on Ukrainian nationals working at the Zaporizhzhia NPP to force them to obtain Russian passports and sign contracts with Rosatom.