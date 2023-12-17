Probe Launched After Wiretapping Device Found Potentially Targeting Cinc Zaluzhnyi

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Security Service of Ukraine has opened a criminal case following a discovery of a wiretapping device in one of the potential officers of Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Valerii Zaluzhnyi.

That's according to the SBU press service, Ukrinform reports.

It is noted that the case was opened under Article 359 Part 2 (illegal acquisition, sale or use of special technical devices for obtaining information) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The press service emphasizes that the equipment was found not in Valerii Zaluzhnyi's actual office, but in one of those that he could potentially use for work in the future.

According to tentative reports, the discovered device was not activated. No data storage or remote data transmission systems were found. The technical device will be submitted for further forensic examination.

As reported, on Sunday, a number of Ukrainian media outlets reported that a wiretapping device was discovered“in the office” of the Ukrainian Army's Commander-in-Chief, Valerii Zaluzhnyi.