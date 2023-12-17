Russian Forces Shoot Down Own Su-25 Warplane - Ukraine's Air Force

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A Russian Su-25 attack aircraft was downed over the war zone in Mykolaiv region on Sunday in what appears to be a friendly fire incident.

That's according to Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk , Commander of Ukraine's Air Force, who broke the news on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"I can confidently say that it was not Ukrainian air defense forces that shot down the Russian Su-25 attack aircraft! These are clear and coordinated actions of the Russian air defense units, for which the Ukrainian people greatly thank them! Keep it up," the commander wrote.

Air Force commander shows combat performance of Ukraine's air defense units

"Another invader down, another step closer to our victory! Another enemy Su-25 down. There'll be more," added Oleshchuk.

As Russian media reported on Sunday, a“Ukrainian Su-25” was shot down by a Russian Buk-M3 surface-to-air missile over Mykolaiv region. Later it turned out that the Su-25 attack aircraft was in fact part of Russia's own invasion force.