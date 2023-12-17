ISW Claims Russian Invaders Make Marginal Gains In Some Areas On Front

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On December 16, 2023, Russian troops conducted offensive operations along the Kupiansk-Svatove-Kreminna line, near Bakhmut and Avdiivka, west and southwest of Donetsk, in the border area of the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions, and in the west of the Zaporizhzhia region, having advanced in some areas.

The relevant statement was made by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Generally, Russian occupiers made marginal gains in three directions: near Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Verbove.

Russians conducted localized offensive operations near Bakhmut on December 16 and recently made a confirmed advance, according to the ISW. Geolocated footage published on December 16 indicates that Russian invaders advanced north of Khromove (immediately west of Bakhmut).

Additionally, Russian troops conducted offensive operations near Avdiivka on December 16 and recently made a confirmed advance. Geolocated footage published on December 15 indicates that Russian forces advanced to the western outskirts of the industrial zone southeast of Avdiivka.

The enemy also continued counterattacks in the west of the Zaporizhzhia region on December 16 and recently made confirmed marginal gains. Geolocated footage published on December 15 indicates that Russian troops recently made marginal gains northwest of Verbove.

At the same time, Ukrainian forces continue operations on the east (left) bank of the Dnipro River in the Kherson region.

Russian milbloggers claimed that Ukrainian forces attempted to advance towards forest areas near Krynky (30km northeast of Kherson and 2km from the Dnipro River) on December 15 and 16, and that heavy battles are ongoing in the area.

Photo: illustrative