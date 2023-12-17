Flexible Business Loans Could Help Smes Invest In AI Early

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Australian SMEs are investing in AI technology at a rapid pace to help boost productivity and fight inflation - and Liberty has innovative solutions to assist.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / December 17, 2023 / With inflationary pressures disrupting the economic environment, businesses are looking to this new technology to help improve their productivity.

Businesses looking to take advantage of new AI technology could benefit from a flexible lending solution, says leading lender Liberty.

According to Liberty's Head of Communications Kate Jenkinson, non-banks are often able to process business loan applications much faster than traditional lenders.

"Lenders such as Liberty look at loan applications on a case-by-case basis, individually assessing customer circumstances. This means we can usually provide more personalised support than traditional lenders," Ms Jenkinson said.

Tailored business lending has become an integral part of Liberty's offering, with secured and non-mortgage-backed business loans as well as business line-of-credits available.

"At Liberty, we have a more flexible attitude towards business lending. We look for holistic solutions rather than taking a single-pronged approach," said Ms Jenkinson.

Liberty encourages business owners contemplating loan options to discuss their needs with a trusted lending expert.

"Liberty Advisers are more than just mortgage brokers - they are lending experts who can tailor a loan solution to suit your unique situation," Ms Jenkinson said.

"Even for those business owners who may be concerned about their credit history, it's worth chatting to your local Liberty Adviser."

For more than 26 years, Liberty has supported business owners with free-thinking loans to help them get closer to their goals.

Whether it's taking advantage of the latest technology, upgrading facilities, or improving cash flow, Liberty is committed to supporting Australian businesses.

About Liberty

As one of Australia's leading non-bank lenders, Liberty offers innovative solutions to support customers with greater choice. Over more than 26 years, this free-thinking approach to loan solutions has seen more than 850,000 customers across a wide range of home, car, personal and business loans , as well as SMSF lending and insurance products. Liberty remains the only non-bank lender with an investment-grade credit rating offering custom and prime solutions to help more people get financial.

Approved applicants only. Lending criteria apply. Fees and charges are payable. Liberty Financial Pty Ltd ACN 077 248 983 and Secure Funding Pty Ltd ABN 25 081 982 872 Australian Credit Licence 388133, together trading as Liberty Financial. Liberty Advisers have access to a panel of lenders through Liberty Network Services Pty Ltd ABN 65 151 158 628 Australian Credit Licence 408042 (LNS). LNS has access to products including those from Liberty Financial.

