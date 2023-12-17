U.S. Convoys Transport“Stolen Syrian Oil, Grains” To Bases In Iraq: Media

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) DAMASCUS, Dec 18 (NNN-SANA) – A 40-tanker convoy, carrying oil taken from Syrian oil fields, was witnessed departing Syria's north-eastern al-Hasakah province, for U.S. bases in neighbouring Iraq, yesterday.

According to local sources, the convoy exited the Yarubiya countryside, on the Iraqi-Syrian border, through the unauthorised Mahmoudiya crossing.

Also yesterday, a convoy comprising 55 trucks loaded with grains, taken from Syria, including wheat and barley, accompanied by tanks transporting pilfered oil, left the Yarubiya countryside via the unauthorised al-Walid crossing.

This convoy, too, was reported to be heading towards U.S. bases on Iraqi territory.

The news agency accused that, these are“systematic efforts by the U.S. occupation, to deplete and exploit Syrian national resources.”– NNN-SANA