               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Representative Of US Pres. In Kuwait To Offer Condolence On Late Amir's Demise


12/17/2023 7:18:27 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 17 (KUNA) -- Representative of US President Joe Biden, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and his accompanying delegation arrived in Kuwait Sunday and offered condolences to Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on the demise of late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. (end)
msa




MENAFN17122023000071011013ID1107612876

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search