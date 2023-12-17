Representative Of US Pres. In Kuwait To Offer Condolence On Late Amir's Demise

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 17 (KUNA) -- Representative of US President Joe Biden, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and his accompanying delegation arrived in Kuwait Sunday and offered condolences to Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on the demise of late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. (end) msa

