Kuwaiti Embassies In Czech, Romania, Azerbaijan, Algeria, Morocco Mourn Death Of Late Amir

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 17 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti embassies in Czech, Romania, Azerbaijan, Algeria and Morocco and the Kuwaiti Consulate General in the Italian city of Milano mourned on Sunday the demise of the late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, releasing statements and receiving condolences over this sorrowful event.

In Prague, the Embassy of the State of Kuwait to the Republic of Czech issued a statement mourning the great loss of the late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and opened a condolences book for three days starting Sunday.

Kuwait's Ambassador Rashid Al-Hajiri and the embassy staff received mourners at the official residence of the Ambassador in Prague.

In Bucharest, the Embassy of the State of Kuwait in Romania announced a three-day mourning on the demise of the late Amir. The Embassy opened a condolences book for three days, starting Sunday, and the Ambassador Talal Al-Hajiri and the embassy staff received mourners.

In Baku, the Embassy of the State of Kuwait to the Republic of Azerbaijan issued a similar statement lamenting the death of the late Amir and announced it will receive mourners and open a condolences book at the official residence of the Ambassador in Baku for three days starting Monday.

In Algiers, the Embassy of the State of Kuwait mourned the demise of the late Amir. Kuwait's Ambassador there Mohammad Al-Shabu recalled the great stances and legacy of the late Amir.

The embassy opened a condolences book and announced receiving mourner for three days starting Sunday.

In Morocco, the Embassy of the State of Kuwait in Rabat mourned the late Amir and opened a condolences book and received mourners as of Sunday till Tuesday.

Ambassador Abdullatif Al-Yahya and staff members expressed deep sorrow on the death of the late Amir.

In the Italian city of Milano, the Consulate General issued a statement mourning the passing away of the late Amir and the Consul General Sheikh Jaber Duaij Al-Sabah received mourners at the consulate. (pick up previous)

