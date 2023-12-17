Sri Lankan Girl Wins Indian Tamil Reality Show

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

A 14-year-old Sri Lankan girl, Kilmisha, won a popular Tamil reality show on an Indian TV channel.

Kilmisha was adjusged the winner of the SRGMP Tamil Little Champs season three on Zee Tamil.

The finale saw the top six finalists perform together, entertaining the audience at the Nehru Indoor Sports Stadium in Chennai.

Srinivas, Abhirami, Vijay Prakash and Saindhavi Prakash judged the singing show while Archana Chandhoke hosted Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2023 Tamil Little Champs.

SRGMP 2023 commenced with online audition rounds. After the first round, offline auditions took place in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. The judges chose top 45 singers, who competed against each other. The makers selected top 30 contestants on the basis of the scores given by the judges.

Rikshitha Jawahar, Kilmisha, Sanjana, Ruthresh Kumar, Kanishkar and Nishanth Kavin competed for the winner's trophy of SRGMP 2023. The top six finalists impressed the audience with their impressive performances, setting the stage on fire. Kilmisha defeated other top five finalists to win the show.

She took home Indian Rs 10 lakh as the prize money. The winner was decided on audience vote and Kilmisha received the highest votes than the other finalists. (Colombo Gazette / Agencies)