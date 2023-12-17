4Th Abu Dhabi Family Forum Highlights Role Of Entrepreneurship In Bolstering National Economy

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

The fourth edition of Abu Dhabi Family Forum 2023, organised by the Family Development Foundation under the Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Program for Excellence and Community Intelligence, highlighted the crucial role of the Entrepreneurship station in shaping the future of entrepreneurship as a vital element in the national economy.

On the third day of the forum, the Entrepreneurship Station attracted substantial visitors, showcasing insightful events that blended knowledge and entertainment to enrich attendees' understanding of the entrepreneurial landscape. Participating organisations arranged a diverse range of inspiring activities that align with the forum's objectives, highlighting the pivotal role of families as strategic partners in attaining comprehensive sustainable development goals.

Ousha Salem Al Suwaidi, Director of the Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak Program for Excellence and Community Intelligence, and Chairman of the 4th Abu Dhabi Family Forum, said:“The Entrepreneurship Station hosted a spectrum of events and activities, including the 'Success Story Review' organised by the Family Development Foundation, 'How to Spend Your Day in a Relaxed Mood' in partnership with the Emirates Association for Women Entrepreneurs, 'Entrepreneurship Skills' conducted by the Family Development Foundation, and the 'Fazaa Programs' offered by MOI Social Security Fund for the Ministry of Interior's Employees.”

The events theatre within the 'Entrepreneurship Station' featured numerous traditional and entertainment competitions that witnessed broad audience participation. These included the Popular Proverbs competition, a workshop titled 'Mohammed Hilal and Entrepreneurship,' a perfume industry workshop, and a live drawing session presented by Rawida Al-Hamid.

Al Suwaidi underscored the commitment of the Entrepreneurship Station to raising awareness about entrepreneurship and its key role in the national economy. The Station aims to achieve this by educating families on the importance of cultivating an entrepreneurial mindset to attain their objectives, enhance their quality of life and contribute to the economic growth of the country. Furthermore, it seeks to raise families' understanding of global entrepreneurial trends, thereby bolstering family productivity and supporting the prospective industrial sectors of the country. Additionally, the Station aims to equip young individuals with the knowledge, skills and tools necessary for establishing entrepreneurial ventures that align with both global and local market trends, meeting the requisites of the 50s, and highlighting successful Emirati role models in future entrepreneurship.

Shamma Al Mansoori, Head of the Entrepreneurship Station, emphasised that the station hosts eight entrepreneurs supported by seven strategic partners. These partners play a crucial role in guiding entrepreneurs through the intricacies of launching small projects. The partners encompass the Department of Economic Development, MOI Social Security Fund, Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, the Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, the Emirates Association for Women Entrepreneurs, the Social Security Fund for the Ministry of Interior's Employees, and various other entities providing services and support to emerging women entrepreneurs.

The 4th Abu Dhabi Family Forum 2023 featured four main Stations – Sustainable Family, Business Leadership, Children of the Future, and Emirati Heritage. The forum organised various activities such as the 'Happiness Hour', Abu Dhabi Volunteering Team, Supporting Partners, Small Trader, along with various interactive sessions, workshops, sporting activities, and theatre events. The forum also featured several external events, draws, prizes, and many other surprises for its visitors, along with activities that promote patriotism, spread happiness among family members, support talented youth, and raise awareness among all society members in an interactive approach.