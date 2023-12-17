SAP University Alliances Welcomes Two New UAE Members, While Championing Crucial Role Of Youth, Education And Technology In Successful Climate Action

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Abu Dhabi University and University of Dubai join technology giant's immersive education program, with students set to benefit from expanded green curricula.

Celebrating the signing of SAP University Alliances Agreement during SAP Academic Community Conference at Abu Dhabi University-Dubai Campus are (from left) Wissam Kadi, VP for Global Initiatives at SAP Academies and University Alliances, Dr. Karina Edmonds, SVP, Global Head of SAP Academies and University Alliances, Prof Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of Abu Dhabi University, and Dr. Anas Najdawi, Director of Abu Dhabi University- Dubai Campus.

DUBAI, UAE- In a series of three education-themed events arranged against the backdrop of COP28, global technology company SAP's University Alliances has welcomed two new UAE members to its ranks, and has been collaborating with them and other parties to create awareness of the importance of young voices, education and technology to address the world's climate challenges.

The two newest MENA institutions to join the global SAP University Alliances program are the University of Dubai (UD), which officially became a member while hosting the 7th international Conference on Advances in Business, and Abu Dhabi University (ADU), which signed the membership charter while co-hosting the SAP Academic Community Conference MENA at its Dubai campus.

Dr. Eesa Mohammed Al Bastaki, President of UD, said of the new membership,“At the University of Dubai, we are committed to developing and educating leaders who will make a real difference in the business world. Through our membership of SAP University Alliances, we will be able to expose our graduates to the latest thinking and technology solutions for ESG measurement and evaluation, equipping them to make meaningful improvements to the way the world does business. As part of our focus on purposeful education, we aim to create opportunities for students to participate in high-impact collaborations with like-minded students and SAP's ecosystem partners.”

The SAP University Alliances program enables academia to educate the next generation to work in an experience economy and to prepare them for the SAP ecosystem, while also giving the students opportunities to engage at SAP events and build industry partnerships.

Dr. Karina Edmonds, SVP and Global Head of SAP's Academies and University Alliances (AUA), explains,“Our program is designed to deliver practical experience to students using SAP solutions, to participate in co-innovation projects and leverage industry networking opportunities so that they are ready to help their future employer to operate as intelligent, sustainable enterprises. SAP University Alliances is currently introducing the newly developed sustainability curricula that will enable students to comprehend environment management by monitoring, reporting, and analyzing resource consumption and carbon emissions.”

Commenting on ADU's new membership, Chancellor Prof. Ghassan Aouad, said,“Over the past 20 years, ADU has shown its commitment to protecting the environment and shaping the future of climate action, while setting the highest academic standards for our students. The university already has several academic programs to help students excel in environmental and sustainability work. Now we will be able to create further learning opportunities for them to gain hands-on experience using technology, enabling them to succeed in a digital economy while also advancing the sustainability agendas of their future employers.”

Chancellor Aouad was a key speaker at the SAP Academic Community Conference, which saw delegates engage in critical discussions about sustainability and artificial intelligence, and their impact on education. The event focused on a collaborative approach, with SAP experts joining a diverse range of speakers from entities such as GEMS Education, Canadian University of Dubai, and Zayed University, G42's Core 42, Accenture and the International Telecommunication Union.

Enduring change:

To build on the momentum created by the two university-hosted events and to further highlight the symbiotic relationship between education, technology and sustainability efforts, SAP AUA's Global Initiatives, in collaboration with World Scouting, also hosted a high-level round table discussion on partnerships for responsible education. The event was held at Dubai Cares' RewirED summit during COP28, with high-profile speakers including H.H. Princess Sama Bint Faisal Al Saud, Board Member of the World Scout Foundation.

Summing up his organization's week of sustainability-themed events, Wissam Kadi, VP for Global Initiatives, SAP Academies & University Alliances, said,“COP28 has provided an ideal opportunity to bring attention to the importance of education and technology in protecting our planet. In organizing and participating in these three events, the collaborative spirit between public and private sector; academics and businesses; and global and regional entities has been truly inspiring.

“Working closely with the University of Dubai and Abu Dhabi University and our other members and partners, we will continue to build on what we have achieved this week, ensuring that young people are fully equipped with the skills they need to develop into responsible leaders who can positively contribute to the future of the planet and people.”

