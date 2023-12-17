FIFA’S New Global Club Tournament Set For 2025

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) FIFA is launching a new Global Club Tournament in 2025 in the United States, featuring 32 teams from different continents.



Scheduled from June 15 to July 13, the tournament aligns with the end of the European season and mid-season in Brazil and South America.



Brazil's Palmeiras, Flamengo, and Fluminense have already qualified, having won the Copa Libertadores in 2021, 2022, and 2023, respectively.



The 2024 Copa Libertadores winner will also join them.



Starting next year, FIFA plans to introduce the Intercontinental Cup, an annual event uniting champions from all seven football confederations.



This format resembles the current Club World Cup but with a twist.



the UEFA Champions League winner advances directly to the final, while other teams, including the Copa Libertadores champion, will face off in elimination matches.







The Council also announced the hosts for the U-20 World Cups: Chile for the men's tournament in 2025 and Poland for the women's in 2026.



The Global Club Tournament will showcase top clubs from different regions. South American representatives include Palmeiras, Flamengo, and Fluminense .



Chelsea, Real Madrid, and Manchester City will represent Europe. Clubs like Monterrey, Seattle Sounders, and León will represent Central and North America.



Asia's participants are Al Hilal and Urawa Reds, while Africa will send Al Ahly and Wydad Casablanca.



This tournament aims to offer an international platform for the world's elite clubs, enhancing the global football experience.

