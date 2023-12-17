Portugal’S Real Estate Challenge In A European Context

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Portugal's strategy to attract foreign investment inadvertently led to a housing crisis, spiking Lisbon's real estate prices to a record €5,426 per square meter.



This price hike placed Lisbon among Europe's most expensive cities, surpassing Milan, Madrid, and Berlin, according to Bloomberg City Tracker.



The government is now attempting to mitigate this crisis by ending the golden visa program and reducing tax incentives for new residents.



Despite these efforts, Portugal's appealing climate and relatively low prices compared to cities like Paris and Zurich mean that demand remains high.



Real estate consultants in Portugal, such as Paulo Silva from Savills , report an increase in international client inquiries.



A key issue is the insufficient housing supply, which fails to meet the high demand, even as sales decelerate.







This situation in Portugal is part of a broader trend affecting Europe.



The end of cheap money has reduced purchasing power, with a lack of housing supply driving up prices in many cities.



Bloomberg City Tracker data shows price increases in six out of ten monitored European markets.



While cities like Athens and Stockholm report significant gains, Paris shows a decline.



Lisbon's transformation into a sought-after real estate location began after a 2014 international bailout.



The government's policies, including the golden visa and tax incentives, attracted a surge of foreign buyers, changing the city's housing landscape.

Balancing demand and supply requires careful planning

In 2022, the number of available houses in Portugal hit a 15-year low.



Social housing represents only a small fraction of the housing stock, placing pressure on families with lower incomes. Many are forced into expensive rentals in distant suburbs.



The Portuguese government's recent policy shifts aim to increase affordable housing and reduce foreign investment incentives.



However, the country's warm climate and beautiful beaches continue to attract foreign investors.



Portugal's housing market crisis demonstrates the difficulty governments face in controlling real estate prices.



Balancing demand and supply requires careful planning to avoid market volatility.



The situation in Portugal reflects the broader challenges in Europe's housing market, where achieving equilibrium remains a complex task.







